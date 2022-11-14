Reese Navarro Puts on a Show at State

On this Play of the Week, it’s the IHSA swimming state meet with Reese Navarro enjoying a memorable day in the pool. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Welcome to the FMC Natatorium for the 2022 IHSA swimming state meet. Swimmers from Naperville North, Naperville Central, Neuqua Valley, and Benet Academy are in attendance.

The Huskie competed in the 200-yard freestyle in the Athletes with Disabilities Division and she ended up winning the race with a time of 2:29.10. Reese Navarro would then go on to emerge victorious in the 100-yard breaststroke for women 2 & over at 1:51.55. She also secured top two finishes in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle. What a performance for a freshman at the state meet.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

