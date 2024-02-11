Richards girls bowling wins 2024 IHSA Stagg Sectional

We are at Palos Lanes Bowling Center for the 2024 IHSA Girls Bowling Stagg Sectional, one round away from the state tournament. Teresa Duffrin from Naperville Central and Chanel Edwards from Neuqua Valley are competing as individuals. The top four teams will qualify for state, while the top five individuals from non-qualifying schools will also advance. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville’s Teresa Duffrin and Chanel Edwards put in a valiant effort

Central’s Teresa Duffrin finished the morning series with a score of 540. She knocks down all the pins for the strike. She finishes the day tied for 8th with a score of 1124, but comes up just short of making the state cut. She can still hold her head high off a solid career for the Redhawks.

Neuqua Valley’s Chanel Edwards started well in the AM series beginning the morning with a score of 588. She gets a strike here. The sophomore ended the day in 16th place but accomplished her goal of making it to sectionals and will seek to take it a step further next season.

Next, we have Claire Young from Lemont, who buries the strike. She ended the day in 4th place with a score of 1187 and has qualified for state as an individual.

Stagg, Andrew, Lockport, and Richards battle for the IHSA State Tournament

Holly Gubernat is up for the Chargers, she bowls one down the middle and nails a strike. Stagg would get a score of 876 in game 4.

Next up for Stagg is Arianna Araujo. She puts a nice spin on this ball and crushes all ten pins to get a strike. The Chargers would finish in 4th place with a score of 5408 and qualify for state.

Andrew High School is up as Alexis Olson puts some firepower on this one to nail the pin for the Thunderbolts.

It’s Jana Mihalovich’s turn for the bolts, and she easily hits this strike. Andrews finishes the day in third place with a score of 5630 and qualifies for state.

Richards Edges out Lockport to win the 2024 IHSA Stagg Sectional

Lockport and Richards battle it out for 1st and 2nd place. Alyvia Matiasek is up for the Porters and knocks down 9 out of 10 pins to keep Lockport in this tight matchup.

Brooke Stroud goes up for Lockport and crushes this strike. The Porters finished game 5 with a score of 1001.

Natalie Stahulak is up next for Richards. She drives the ball straight down the middle blasting the pins for a strike. The Bulldogs end game 5 with a score of 912.

Lauren Lane is on deck for the Porters and easily hits this strike to keep Lockport in the sectional title race.

Her teammate Stroud is up once more to crush this pin as the Porters end game 6 with a score of 899.

Ulyssa Garcia is next for the Bulldogs and buries this strike for Richards as they try to pull away.

Next time up, Garcia crushes the pin, and the Bulldogs finish game 6 with a score of 870.

Lockport’s Alyvia Matiasek is your individual champion, while your 2024 IHSA Stagg Sectional team champion is the Richards Bulldogs, with a final score of 5884. The Bulldogs bounced back after not qualifying for state at last year’s sectional in a heartbreaking bowl-off. Lockport finishes second, Andrew in third, and Stagg in fourth.