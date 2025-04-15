Riley Silvers hits two home runs to assist Naperville Central softball in comeback against North

It’s another crosstown classic as Riley Silvers and Naperville Central Softball travel to Naperville North. North enters today on a six-game losing streak, while Central enters today after a 15-5 win against Plainfield East. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North softball opens the contest with a 3-1 in the fifth inning

After no scoring in the first inning, Avery Hayward looks to break the tie at the top of the second for the Redhawks. Hayward starts the inning strong, sending a deep fly ball that gets past an outfielder for the triple.

Central’s Avery Miller steps up to the plate and sends one out to right. It’s caught by Alex Yaeger, but Hayward reaches home for the first score of the game. Going into the bottom of the second, Central leads 1-0.

Addison Wade is batting for the Huskies, and Miller is pitching for the Redhawks. Wade hits a ground ball and gets to first off an error while courtesy runner Fiona Brown speeds through third base and reaches home. The blue and orange tie it up at one

North looks to take the lead after three quick Central outs in the top of the fourth. Gabi Chmiel is at bat for the Huskies, with Faelin Bretag on second. Chmiel knocks one out of the park for the home run! Bretag and Chmiel give the Huskies a 3-1 lead entering the top of the fifth.

Riley Silvers connects on two deep-shots for Naperville Central softball

Needing momentum after the North home run, Riley Silvers is batting for the Redhawks. Silvers sends it out past center field with a home run of her own to cut into the Huskie lead, 3-2.

Later in the inning, the Redhawks have one out with runners on second and third. Miller hits another fly ball as center fielder Sara Rossi is there for the out. Saran crosses home on the sac fly to tie the game at three.

With two outs, Silvers is up again for the Redhawks. She lets another one deep past center field for her second home run of the game. Silvers and Saran cross home plate to give Central a 5-3 lead going into the bottom of the sixth.

Central has Bases loaded in the final inning. Silvers hits a pop fly and gets to base on an error. Breanna Berkowitz reaches home plate however, there is some confusion on the bases. North capitalizes on getting the second out on Silvers. During the chaos, Cali Lenz brings in another score for the Redhawks; they lead 7-3.

Looking to keep hopes alive for the Huskies, Wade hits a ground ball and reaches first base after an error. Central, however, ends North’s comeback hopes after getting three outs in a row. Naperville Central gets the victory against Naperville North, 8-3.