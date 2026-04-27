Ritvik Korapatti hustles and rallies for key point over Neuqua

The final DVC regular season boys tennis matchup is here, as the Neuqua Valley Wildcats hit the road and take on Naperville North. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Ritvik Korapatti shows off his playmaking abilities

In the one singles matchup, Ritvik Korapatti sends a long serve over, but the return shot from the other side lips over the net. A split decision and hustle allows Korapatti to send it the other way. Facing a shot to the opposite side, Korapatti then swings the racket up and sends the ball over before the opponent can follow up. The Husky’s hustle and returns are an ace for this week’s NSW Play of the Week.

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