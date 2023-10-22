Romeoville boys soccer scores three unanswered goals to beat Metea

It is a sunny day at Marmion Academy, where Metea Valley and Romeoville boys soccer face off in the Regional Finals. The Spartans enter the day coming off a 3-2 win over Neuqua Valley, while the Mustangs upset Marmion, winning 3-1. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea takes a 2-1 lead into the break

In the first half, Mustang Michael Senese trying to score the first goal however Romeoville’s Alex Duda makes the save at the near post.

The Spartans are in on the action as Kameron Mcshaw passes to senior Julian Arreguin across the eight-yard box to score the first goal of the game.

However, Senese answers the Spartans’ goal from just a moment ago, as he sinks the ball into the back of the net. We’re all tied at one going into halftime.

Into the second half and the Mustangs are looking to break the tie. Graham Leman (lee-men) passes to Mustang Sahil Khare, and he shoots one low into the goal for a 2-1 lead.

Later on, Cole Hatfield has the ball, and he passes it to Mustang Dylan Ferreira who plays the give-and-go with Hatfield. Just watch the technique on this shot, as Hatfield applies the perfect amount of power to get it over the keeper. Mustangs are now up 3-1.

Romeoville boys soccer doesn’t give up

The Spartans are not going away, as Gavin Carrasco sends the throw-in towards the box. Carrasco looking like a quarterback on the throw as it’s perfect for Josh Silvar who heads it into the net. Romeoville still trails by one.

With about a minute left in the second, the Spartans are looking to tie the game. Isaiah Pina sends one towards goal, where Arreguin is poaching in front and taps it in for the goal. We’re all tied up at three and will now head into overtime.

In the first overtime, the Spartans are threatening inside the box, as Pina finds Ruben Mesta to break the tie and go up 4-3. Although there was a second overtime, no more goals were scored, resulting in Romeoville taking the Regional Final plaque. The Spartans will take on Naperville North in the sectional semi-finals on Wednesday evening.

