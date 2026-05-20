Romeoville softball gets regional quarterfinals win over Metea Valley

It’s time for the softball 4A playoffs as Metea Valley travels to Romeoville in the regional quarterfinals. Metea Valley enters the playoffs as the sixteenth seed, and Romeoville enters as the seventeenth seed. In the regular season, the Spartans earned a narrow 4-3 win over the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Spartans charge early

In the first inning, Maille Ernser is at the plate for Metea with Spartan Lilly Roberts on the mound. The Mustang steps into a line drive towards left field and reaches first base with a leadoff single.

Two outs for the Mustangs as Alayna French steps to the plate with Ernser on second. French singles on a line drive past first base. Spartan Analeigh Acosta throws to home plate as catcher Kasia Brandt gets the tag on Ernser to keep the Mustangs off the board.

Sara Miftari starts off strong for the Spartans as she singles on a line drive towards second base.

Romeoville’s Lilly Roberts knocks a double towards center field as Miftari cruises along the bases as she reaches home plate for the game’s opening score!

Later in the inning, Romeoville’s Mariah Hayes grounds out to Metea’s Alayna French as Lilly Roberts brings in another run for the blue and orange. At the end of the first inning, Romeoville leads 2-0.

In the bottom of the second, Romeoville’s Gabby Rinella hits a fly ball towards foul territory as Metea’s Abby Nayak tracks it down for the out.

Romeoville’s Analeigh Acosta hits a ground ball towards pitcher Elise McMurray-Kendall, who throws it to the first baseman for the out.

But the Mustang pitcher walks a pair in the inning. After a wild pitch, Spartan Sara Miftari walks to first base while Spartan Mia Martinez slides home to extend their lead to 3-0.

Moments later, the Mustang defense comes up big as outfielder Charlotte Sebby secures the final out on Romeoville’s Lilly Roberts. But, at the end of the second inning, Romeoville leads 3-0.

Romeoville advances to regional semifinals

In the bottom of the fourth, Metea’s Hailey Wisch is on the mound. The Mustang delivers with the strikeout on Romeoville’s Analeigh Acosta to switch sides.

Romeoville’s Lilly Roberts continues to impress with the strikeout on Abby Nayak to keep the Mustangs from getting on base.

Roberts continues to mow down the Mustangs, closing out the inning with three straight strikeouts. Going into the sixth, Romeoville leads 3-0.

Needing a spark, Mustang Mackenzie Olson singles on a bunt and races to first base.

Moments later, Romeoville’s Lilly Roberts reaches up with a one-handed grab to get the out on Metea’s Maille Ernser, and Roberts throws it to first base for the double play! A big momentum swing to maintain the 3-0 lead with three outs to go.

Two outs for the Mustangs as Abby Nayak looks to keep the Metea season alive. The Mustangs reach first base on a dropped third strike to keep hope afloat.

Lilly Roberts closes out the game with the final strikeout on Metea’s Lillian Dwyer.

Romeoville secures the win over Metea Valley, 3-0, and advances to the regional semifinals, where they will take on the number one seed, Yorkville.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.