Sam Hess makes the goal line clearance to help the Huskies win sectionals

Naperville North taking on crosstown rivals Naperville Central in a sectional final matchup, where Sam Hess’s last-ditch defending is our Boys Play of The Week. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Sam Hess helps the Huskies in the sectional final

Redhawk Patrick Berryman stands over the ball for a free kick with 10 minutes left in the first half. He sends one in towards goal, and goalkeeper Jack Bouska mistimes the punch to clear it away, but Huskie defenseman Sam Hess is there for a sliding goalline clearance. His effort helps keep the game scoreless.

Let’s take one more look at the play by Hess, who stays composed on the backline. Sam Hess helps the Huskies win the sectional final. Naperville North advances to the Supersectionals.

