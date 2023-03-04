Sam Trimberger free throws sends Benet Academy to the IHSA girls basketball State championship

Benet Academy is back in the IHSA 4A girls basketball State series after a fourth place finish last season and a last second victory over Kenwood in the supersectional. This time the Redwings are looking to go back to the championship game for the first time since 2016 but have to get through 30-3 Geneva. The Vikings return to the State series after winning back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Beaumont torches the Vikings early

It’s the Vikings starting getting aggressive early with Lauren Sagle using all her might and goes off the glass to make it 7-4 Geneva.

Then there’s Lenee Beaumont doing Lenee Beaumont things and this pull up jump shot is no exception as Benet pulls in front.

Do you want more from the first team All-State guard? Well here you go. She gets the loose ball and drives into the lane and scores with the foul. The three point play puts the Wings up 12-9.

Here’s Beaumont again this time passing to supersectional hero Lindsay Harzich who misses, but Beaumont gets the rebound and puts it back to beat the buzzer. Wings lead 14-9 after one.

Her partner in crime Sam Trimberger also jumps in on the scoring fiesta with this wild shot increasing the lead to seven.

Geneva gets the scoring going before halftime

Vikings need a spark to stop the bleeding so Rilee Hasegawa steps up with her opportunity and sinks in the three.

Then before the break Geneva’s Cassidy Arni knifes her way through the defense and lays it in. It’s a 22-21 Redwing lead at the half.

We are in that third quarter and here’s Trimberger running into your picture and scores for Benet. The senior has been making big buckets for the Redwings all post season long.

Geneva just won’t give up. There’s a ball rolling on the court and Leah Palmer picks it up and pulls up to tie this ball game at 31.

Beaumont retakes the wheel

Benet then takes it right back with Beaumont again who gets her shot to go with a foul and the three point puts her team up 34-31. Beaumont with 27 points and 14 rebounds in the game.

On the very next possession, senior Sadie Sterbenz goes floor burn mode and finds Emilia Sularksi who lays it in. That helps Benet maintain their lead 39-35 going into fourth.

In the fourth quarter Emilia’s sister Maggie is all alone and the junior she makes the Vikings defense pay with a three.

Under two minutes to play the Vikings show why they have over thirty wins. It’s senior Lauren Sagle again who grabs the miss and puts it back and we got ourselves a one point game.

It’s 48-46 Benet in the final minutes and here’s Sagle going for another basket and it goes in. This game is tied at 48.

Sam Trimberger gets a huge call

Now Benet tries to go for the win, Beaumont takes the ball right to the rim, but the shot is off Tri. But Trimberger gets the board and is fouled by Sagle. A huge call puts the senior at the free throw line.

Trimberger nails both free throws and the Redwings regain the lead 50-48 with two seconds left. Icewater in her veins!

Last chance for Geneva as Arni takes it from deep but it’s way off. Benet Academy is heading back to the IHSA girls basketball State finals for the first time since 2016 after a 50-48 win. They will face first time participants O’Fallon in the championship game.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!