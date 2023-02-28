Benet Academy girls basketball punches ticket to State on last second shot from Lindsay Harzich

Only eight teams remaining in the Illinois class 4A girls basketball field as Kenwood Academy takes on Benet Academy at the Hinsdale Central supersectional. The Redwings defeated Waubonsie Valley in the sectional final while Kenwood defeated Whitney Young to set up this exciting matchup. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Redwings run out to fast start

The Broncos leading 3-2 in the opening minutes. A team with experience and good size in the post extends the lead as senior Jazelle Young banks in a shot to make it a 5-2 game.

No surprise to see who Benet turns to in order to kickstart the offense. All-State guard Lenee Beaumont lets the deep three-pointer fly and she buries it to tie the game.

Later in the quarter, the Redwings secure the loose ball and Bridget Rifenburg finds Sam Trimberger who continues her fantastic post season run for the basket and the foul. Benet takes an 11-5 lead.

Near the end of the first, Beaumont drives left and floats a shot that falls into the basket. A savvy play to avoid the charge as Benet takes a 13-5 lead into the second quarter.

More of the same in quarter number two. Emilia Sularski is short on her three attempt, but Beaumont flies in for the putback. 25 on the night for the senior as the Redwings go on a 14-0 run and lead 17-5.

Kenwood comes roaring back in the second half

But this Kenwood team is far too talented to roll over. Natasha Barnes catches fire and hits back to back threes to start the second half. The Broncos close within 24-23.

Benet trying to get some momentum back as Maggie Sularski hits Sam Trimberger for the layup on the out of bounds play. Redwings back up by three as Trimberger adds eight points in the game.

Benet freshman Bridget Rifenburg running the break and makes a great ball fake and runner in the lane. A veteran move from the young Redwing.

Speaking of freshman, Kenwood has a standout first year guard of its own as Danielle Brooks knocks down a three from the corner to tie the game at 28-28.

Two minutes left in the third quarter, Jazlynn Givens gets the pass from Ariella Henigan and makes the floater to put the Broncos up 32-28. However, Givens would foul out a couple minutes later after picking up a technical foul.

Benet takes momentum back to end the third

Redwings in need of a spark to stop the run. Lenee Beaumont spins in the lane before kicking it out to senior Sadie Sterbenz who hits the three to pull her team back within one.

Following a pair of Beaumont free throws from the Jazlynn Givens technical foul, Sam Trimberger drives and kicks to Emilia Sularski who sinks the triple to end the quarter. A huge 8-0 run to put Benet on top 36-32 heading to the fourth.

A wild final few minutes ends with the Redwings heading to State

The Redwing lead extends to ten points with about four minutes to go. But the Broncos battling back once again as Natasha Barnes gets the layup to make it an eight point game, 45-37.

After Daneille Brooks hits a deep three and a Redwing turnover, the freshman then lets one loose from NBA range and buries it. With just over three minutes to play, it’s suddenly a two point game, 45-43.

After the teams trade turnovers over the next few possessions, Kenwood has the ball with under 30 seconds to play. The Redwings lose track of Brooks who flashes to the corner and hits the three over Beaumont. 46-45 Kenwood regains the lead to the delight of the Broncos faithful as Coach Kilbride calls timeout.

Under 20 seconds left, Benet gets the ball in, Beaumont is trapped before spinning and finding Maggie Sularski. Sam Trimberger then feeds a cutting Beaumont, who drives and drops a pass to Lindsay Harzich, who gets the go ahead layup to go with just seconds to go! 47-46 on the first basket of the game for the sophomore who makes the biggest shot of her career! Kenwood calls timeout with two seconds left.

Last chance for the Broncos, the pass goes to Natasha Barnes who is well defended, but she gets a decent look from half court. But the shot is wide and Benet Academy girls basketball celebrates another supersectional championship! The Redwings are heading to State for the fifth time since 2015 under Joe Kilbride. That’s enough to make your head coach do the griddy! Benet will face Geneva in the 4A State semifinals on Friday afternoon at Redbird arena at Illinois State University.