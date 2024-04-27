Scott Walker ends the game with a diving catch for Naperville North

Scott Walker and Naperville North baseball travel to Naperville Central, where the senior outfielder makes a diving catch to secure the win! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Scott Walker stops the potential walk-off for Naperville North

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, the Huskies lead 6-5, but the Redhawks have the tying run on first base. Chase Reeder connects on a line drive to right field, and Walker runs into your screen for the diving catch! A great snag by the senior, and he’s fired up by the game-winning catch.

Let’s take one more look at the play! If he misses, the tying run scores, and the Redhawks stay alive, but Walker stops the potential walk-off.

