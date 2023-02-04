Simon Krugliakovas and Jack First help Naperville Central boys basketball pick up first DVC win of the season

It’s a big night at Naperville Central. It begins with the new Hall of Fame induction as the Redhawks honor inductees for the 2023 and 2022 class. It’s also the cross town classic boys basketball edition where the Hawks and Huskies meet up for a second time this season. NC looks to bounce back after a thirty point loss in December. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Slow scoring start

It took both teams over three minutes to get the ball through the net. Husky Jacob Nolen gets a wild Luke Williams pass and connects for the opening three of the game.

Huskies quickly turn defense into offense as Luke Williams plays the robber and takes it in for two. They lead 7-0 early.

The Redhawks look to turn at one of their big man’s and that will be Jack First getting the call by scoring a tough lay-in. NC trails 8-6 after the first.

Simon Krugliakovas catches fire for Central

Come second quarter, Simon Krugliakovas gets his night started. John Boomgarden finds number one and with no hesitation he sinks the three ball. Hawks take the lead 11-9.

Krugliakovas can do more than just hit bangers, but he can also score in the paint. A low scoring second quarter but Central stays on the correct side up 15-13 at the half.

Huskies stay hot

Third quarter and don’t you dare count out the dogs. This time Nolen drives to the hoop and keeps them down by two.

Huskies have a double team on Central’s Boomgarden, but that just leaves an open First who uses the glass as his friend.

Visitors still keep up the pace and Luke Williams is still scoring with this one from downtown. It’s now a 24-20 deficit.

Krugliakovas and First respond to the North swing

Then there’s Krugliakovas doing the same thing but he fakes out his defender and gets the banger to go. The Redhawks are up by seven going into the fourth.

Jack First pays his contributions on a career night with sixteen points and here’s two of them to keep the momentum going for Central.

Huskies trail by ten with over two minutes to go so they call up Nolen and hits a much important three.

Then Bryce Welch helps out North with a quick lay in of his own.

The Hawks earned their late points at the line and it helps them to a win over the Huskies and their first conference win of the season.

