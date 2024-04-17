Sophia Zeimel makes history for The Valley Girls Lacrosse

Let’s head to Metea, where Sophia Zeimel makes history with the career goal-scoring record for The Valley Lacrosse. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Sophia Zeimel makes history for The Valley lacrosse

Heading into the game, the senior needed five goals to break the record of 107 career scores. She heads down into the lane, and scores her second goal of the night to put the Mustang up 3-1.

The senior waits patiently and heads towards the goal here, putting another ball into the back of the net. Later, she wins the face-off, goes coast to coast for the score, and wraps it up with a sixth goal to close the evening.

A great game and career from Zeimel, who earns our Girls Play of The Week.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.