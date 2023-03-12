Spring Girls Lacrosse Preview 2023

We take a look at the girls lacrosse preview. Can Benet Academy finally get over the hump with key players returning? This preview is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Benet Academy returns pivotal players

The Benet girls lacrosse team is coming off a second consecutive super-sectional appearance last season, where they fell to State runner-up Hinsdale Central. Now in her second year as head coach, Amanda Kammes is looking to get further in the playoffs.

“This year we didn’t graduate a ton of talent. We have really strong underclassmen that join us in our freshman class, and I expect us to be an even stronger unit coming out of 2022, and into 2023. So looking forward to getting back to that super-sectional again with a different result.” – about 30 sec in

Returning to the team are three division one recruits; Notre Dame commit Shannon Earley, Michigan commit Madeline Jensen and Jamie Weber who committed to Gardner-Webb. Junior Dagny Tombaugh is also a vital player in the midfield. Three incoming freshmen are on the radar to get minutes for the Redwings as well. Benet will open its season at Naperville North on March 13.

The Valley Co-Op hoping to get back to sectionals

Moving to the Valley Co-Op girls lacrosse team, who last year fell in the sectional quarterfinals to Naperville North. The Valley started their season strong with a 9-4 record before a stretch of tough games against North, Neuqua Valley and Benet Academy. The co-op will welcome back many of its top players from last season, including Alyssa Xie and Sophia Morgan. Bella Kerr also returns in net for the squad. After making the sectional finals in 2018 and 2019, The Valley co-op is hoping to make it back to that game and beyond.

Naperville Central with a new voice at the helm

The Naperville Central squad welcomes a new head coach this season in Christain Pilapil. He takes over after spending the past 6 years coaching in the DuPage Area. The Redhawks are looking to have a bounce-back year after falling in the first round of the playoffs. The Redhawks were not able to pick up a win last season, but with a new head coach, there’s optimism for improvement. Central welcomes back now-senior Eva Russell, who supplied some goals for the Red and White. The Redhawks will open their season on Tuesday, March 14 against Lincoln-Way Central. They start the conference season against The Valley co-op on April 12.

Naperville North brings back plenty of talent

Moving along to Naperville North girls lacrosse, who made a nice run to the sectional semi-finals before bowing out to Benet Academy. The good news for the Huskies is that they bring back a lot of talent to this year’s team. Returning for North includes All-conference selections Olivia Duda, Samantha Muller, and Hayley Swatland. The squad will be without All-Sectional team nominees Christina Eloe and Ella Marschitz, who have graduated. North is looking to get back into the sectional finals after back-to-back appearances in 2018 and 2019, including a 4th place finish at State in 2018 . The Huskies have a chance for redemption to begin the 2023 season, as they take on Benet in the first game of the year.

Neuqua Valley hopes to finally break through to state

Wrapping up with the Neuqua Valley Wildcats, who have their eyes on finally breaking through to the State final four after so many close calls in recent years in lacrosse. The Cats have made it to the sectional finals in three of the previous four postseasons. However, Neuqua will have some big shoes to fill, as Jill Dennison, the team’s top goal scorer from a season ago, has moved on to Grand Valley State University. Defender Taylor Meltzer, who plays collegiately at Lincoln Memorial University also needs to be replaced. The midfield was run by Kelly Anderson last season but she is another Wildcat now playing in college at Central Michigan. Despite these losses, Neuqua will still bring back a fair share of talent this spring. Returning for the blue and gold are Molly Keen, Edye Keen, and one of the area’s breakout stars in 2022, Zawadi Brown. The Wildcats’ first contest is set for March 22 against Wheaton. They will open up DVC play on April 12 against Naperville North.

