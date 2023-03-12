Spring Girls Track and Field Preview 2023

We check out the girls track and field preview. I will tell you which teams to look out for in the 2023 season. This preview is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Benet Academy working with tons of talent

We start with the Redwings of Benet Academy girls track and field, who had an exceptional 2022 season, winning both conference and sectional titles and sending multiple athletes down to the 2A State championships in various events.

Benet Academy has a healthy number of their State competitors returning, including now senior Louisa Diamond, who was a finalist in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs. In the field events, State finalist high jumpers Valerie Sarros and Abby O’Connor come back along with Nicole Grimes and Jane Deis competing in the Pole Vault and Diana Singzon in the triple jump.

With plenty of talent the Redwings have on their roster combined with a new crop of athletes, Benet will be well positioned to repeat as conference and sectional champions and send plenty of athletes downstate to Eastern Illinois.

Naperville North reloading to compete with the elite

Next is the Huskies of Naperville North girls track and field, who have one of Illinois’s premier track and field programs, spearheaded by head coach Dan Iverson.

“We had a really good year last year. We were top ten in the State. Second at the conference outdoors and won the conference indoors it was a good year. We lost a lot. We lost several staters in Ashley Kushner, Christina Gu, Madeline Andelbradt, and Jackie Liu. We lost Denise Hernandez. We lost a really talented group of seniors from this last year,” said Iverson.

The Huskies reload their roster with plenty of talent to compete with the best of the best. Some names include Julie Piot, Logan Brennan, Clara and Lily Longenbaugh in the sprints and hurdles, while distance runners are always ready to contribute following another strong cross country season.

The Huskies begin their season at the Lee Calhoun Invitational at Western Illinois on April 7th.

Metea Valley looking promising

Metea Valley had a solid season last year, finishing third in the Indoor DVC, had four State qualifiers, and broke ten school records throughout the season.

Two of their 2022 State qualifiers, Sarah Maggio, who ran in the state 3200 meters, Maria Lambert in the 100 meter dash at state, and distance runner Keeley Behr, who played a crucial role at invitational and conference championships have graduated and now run at the collegiate level.

Some of the key leaders on the track and in the field events this year will be Kyla Harris, who ran at State last year in the 400 meter dash and Annastasia Murphy, who was a State finalist in the high jump.

The Mustangs have all the pieces to have a promising season ahead.

Waubonsie Valley with familiar faces

The Warriors of Waubonsie Valley did not send any athletes downstate in 2022. They also lost some essential runners like Ella Prasad in the 100 meter dash, Emily and Elizabeth Barbosa in the 400 meter dash, Payton Green in the 800 meters, and Abigail Hess in the hurdle events.

However, the green and gold still return talent from last season who showed promise in sectionals that include Taylor Ahmadian in the 100 and 200 meter sprints, Lindsey Matthews in the 800 meters, Brianna Hopf in the 100 hurdles, Carmen Solis in the 1600 meters, and distance runner Lily Baibak who ran on varsity as a freshman.

The Warriors have familiar faces that can lead their team to new heights this season and make the trip down to Eastern Illinois to compete at the State meet.

Neuqua Valley bringing back maturity

Next are the Neuqua Valley Wildcats, who had an exciting 2022 season after coming off their first sectional title win in a decade, featuring several State qualifiers who helped the team finish in 6th place at the State meet.

With that, Neuqua brings back a mature team with plenty of experience on the big stage.

Breakout star Zawadi Brown was a State qualifier in the long jump, a state finalist in the 400 meter dash and 200 meter dash, and the anchor on the 3rd place 4×100 meter relay. Brown also broke the outdoor 200 meter record for Neuqua Valley last spring. The Wildcats also bring back Chioma Anyaegbunam, a state qualifier in the 100 meter dash and a member of their 4×100 meter relay, Tolu Aremu, who was the lead-off leg in their third-place 4×100 meter relay. In addition, distance runner Carissa Hamilton qualified for state in the 1600 meter and 3200 meter races.

Neuqua Valley Head Coach Gretchen Parejko has a stacked team full of talent with an already established team continuity. They aim to compete with the best of the best throughout the outdoor season.

Naperville Central looking to continue its success

Last but certainly not least, the Redhawks of Naperville Central are coming off a great season, having finished 2nd for the Indoor DVC and were crowned DVC Champions for the outdoor season. They also sent multiple contestants down to the State championships.

The Redhawks, too, bring back almost their entire State team as those include Sophie Kusserow, who ran in the State 400 meter dash, Ava Hendren, who was a finalist in the 3200 meters, and Brooke Sawatzky, who competed in the state triple jump and 100 meter hurdles. Brooke Bilik and Lola Satre-Morelas also return, having run as a freshman on Central’s state 4×400 meter relay with Kusserow and Sawatzky. Junior Liv Phillips also returns for the distance events after being a few seconds shy of the State cut in the 3200 last spring.

Head coach Phillip Allen believes his team, full of state experience and upperclassmen leadership, has what it takes to compete for championships this season.

