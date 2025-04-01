St. Charles East softball overpowers Neuqua Valley 12-0

Spring break is here but we still have some softball action as 2-0 Neuqua Valley takes the field at the Go Pro Sports Dome. The Wildcats take on St. Charles East, who marches in with a 4-3 record but have lost their last three out of four games. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

St. Charles East swings right away

The Saints get swinging right away with Hayden Sujack, whose grounder leaves the infield. Addison Wolf turns the corner and crosses the plate to make it 1-0 in their favor.

Up next is Lexi Majkszak, who lasers one out to center field that gets over the fielder’s head and that allows two more runs to score, and it’s 3-0 Saints.

Wildcats hope to get something going in the bottom of the frame. Krista Waldusky gets a base hit, which lands for a single. However, the Cats can not capitalize and Neuqua leaves the bases stranded after the first.

In the second inning, the Saints continue to do work with the bats thanks to a lead-off double by Makayla Van Dinther. She scores on the fielder’s choice to make it 4-0.

Alyssa Powers is up next and hits into fair territory, and pinch runner Taylor Grendzinski gets the green light to score. St. Charles East leads 6-0 after two.

The pitching helps the cause, with Van Dinther striking out one of six batters in the game to keep the Wildcats offense at bay.

Neuqua’s defense steps up as Tegan Speelenberg and Hannah Toomey connect on the six-three double play.

That does not slow down St. Charles East for long because Alyse Price keeps the offense going with another base hit and RBI.

Addison Wolf goes yard

From base hits to dingers as Addison Wolf rockets a shot out to right field and over the wall. A solo bomb by Wolf caps off a dominating performance from St. Charles East, who is victorious 12-0 and hands Neuqua Valley its first loss of the season.

