St. Charles East softball overpowers Neuqua Valley

Time to swing into spring break softball edition as Neuqua Valley takes the diamond inside the GoPro Sports Zone for its third game of the season against St. Charles East. The 4-1 Saints are looking to build on their super-sectional appearance a season ago. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

St. Charles East comes out swinging

The Saints go marching at the top of the first with Hayden Sujack ripping this hit out to dead center and goodbye. It’s a two-run bomb for Sujack to give the Saints a 2-0 lead.

Still in the first, the Saints tally another run thanks to Emily Moline grounding through the infield, which gives Leighton Colley the green light to score. That puts them up 4-0.

Pitcher Makayla Van Dinther feeds off that start by going one two three to retire the side.

The Neuqua defense gets help from Sydney Benedict and Hannah Toomey, who team up on the 4-3 double play.

Back to Van Dinther, who gets a swing and a miss and totals up to 13 strikeouts in the game.

More from the Saints bats as Kayla Larose places her base hit out of reach, and here comes Colley, who adds more insurance for a 6-0 St. Charles East lead.

They’re not done yet because Caleigh Higgins rips her hit into a similar spot, but it results in another run for the Saints.

Sujack is back up to bat, and that ball is goodbye once again. Three hits and two dingers for Sujack make it 12-0 St. Charles East.

Ashley Pape goes yard inside the park

Neuqua makes the best of the big deficit with an Ashley Pape base hit that ends Van Dinther’s no-hitter. Pape puts enough juice on that she sprints across all four bases for an inside-the-park home run. However, it’s all St. Charles East from start to finish as Van Dinther still pitches a complete game and the Saints win 14-1.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!