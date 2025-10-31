St. Francis takes the girls volleyball regional title in straight sets over Naperville North

It’s time for the girls volleyball regional final as Naperville North takes the court after a regional semifinal win over Metea Valley and is now searching for its first plaque since 2022. St. Francis is the opponent, who is fresh off a semifinal win over St. Charles East. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Spartans get off to a good start in set one as Mackenzie Krzus and Holly Muisenga play a little hot potato as Krzus sends it back and gets a favorable deflection for the point.

Spartans come out swinging

More from St. Francis and Muisenga. There she is in the middle, and pulls the kill to make it 11-7 Spartans.

The Huskies keep up the pace with Grace Anderson assisting to Mina Cairns on the far side and delivers a kill.

St. Francis leads 21-17 and Emma Chang changes as she gets a crucial kill and the Huskies are down 21-18.

St. Francis looks to put things away with the set point coming up. Krzus steps up for the block, forcing the Huskies to scramble, but it falls, and the Spartans win set one 25-19.

Naperville North gets off to a good start in set two thanks to a quick kill from Cate Provenzano to break a 4-4 tie.

Cate Provenzano leads the Huskies to an early start in set two

Later on the set remains tied this time at 8-8. Muisenga leaps up on the near side and places the kill right on the spot.

The second set stays close but St. Francis capitalizes. Addi Samolinski makes a great dig, giving Grace Grover the chance to sidearm her send back in the middle down for another tally and it’s 12-10 Spartans.

North will not give up as the defense gets its name called. Jessica Dickow attacks the net and blocks Krzus. The Huskies trail 13-12.

No lead is safe at all with these two teams on the court. Mina Cairns catches the Spartans off guard with a kill to tie the set at 18.

However, it’s bend but don’t break for the St. Francis. Muisenga steps in for one of her seven kills, and the Spartans retake the lead 19-18.

The case remains the same for the Huskies as Dickow puts firepower on her swat to swing momentum on their end.

St. Francis ends the girls volleyball regional final in two

Match point coming up with St. Francis leading 25-24. After the Huskies send back Muisenga serve, it’s Krzus who displays the knockout punch on the Naperville North season. St. Francis claims the regional final in straight sets 25-19, 26-24, and will face powerhouse Benet Academy in the sectional semifinals.

