St. Ignatius hockey stays on top of the CCHL after a 6-3 win over Benet

A key battle for the lead in the CCHL is upon us as Benet and St. Ignatius hockey meet up for the second time this season. Benet won the first game 4-2 as both teams enter with a 9-2 record, but St. Ignatius has a two-point advantage on Benet at the top of the league. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

St. Ignatius closes the first period ahead 3-1

We start things off in the first period, a bouncing puck is initially stopped by Redwing goalie Joel Koehn, but the puck bounces back to Ryder Nardella who shoots it through the skates and into the net. The wolfpack takes an early 1-0 lead.

Nardella wouldn’t be done there. Later in the first, he shoots another one from downtown and past Koehn once again. St. Ignatius would lead 2-0 at the end of the first period.

Benet would respond in the second period. On a power play, Jeremy DeWilkins’ initial shot is blocked by the Wolfpack, but Nico Dicosola gets ahold of it and puts it through for the Redwings. They cut the deficit in half.

Things would get interesting later in the period. Jackson Steinlauf slides it over to Austin Haynes but his shot can’t even get off due to goalie interference. The Wolfpack are given a penalty shot and Steinlauf takes it. He’s able to outmaneuver Benjamin Ciesla and put the Wolfpack back up 3-1.

Wolfpack adds to their lead

The Wolfpack are hungry for more in the second. On the penalty kill, Tiernan Ryan isn’t fazed as he loops behind the net and goes five-hole to extend the Wolfpack lead to 4-1.

Later in the period St. Ignatius with the puck, and Francis Dunlay’s quick pass goes to Colum Chinlund who buries it to put St. Ignatius up 5-1 after two periods.

Benet would try to answer in the third. After an initial scrum at the crease, Hudson Schlie can squeeze it in to give the Redwings a bit of life down 5-2 early in the period.

The Wolfpack would respond just minutes later as Eghan Ryan flicks it to Maxwell Meyer who sinks it in the back of the net to put St. Ignatius up 6-2.

St. Ignatius hockey remains on top of the conference

The Redwings would try to get things going later on as Hudson Hollweck’s quick wrister is good for a third Redwings goal, but the margin was too insurmountable as St. Ignatius evens the season series winning 6-3.

