St. Patrick Baseball takes 16-11 slugfest over Benet

It’s a sunny Saturday for baseball at Benet Academy as the Redwings welcome St. Patrick for a battle on the diamond. St. Patrick is coming off a 10-0 loss over Saint Viator this past Wednesday, while the Redwings fell to Nazareth Academy on that same day. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s 2-1 in favor of the visitors at the bottom of the first. Peter Pignatiello shows off a single on a line drive that goes to right field, sending Carson Ebeling to home plate, tying the game at 2. \

Benet bats come alive early

Now 3-2 after a walk, Luke Crowder hits a double on a ball to left field. That sends Quinn Rooney and Matt Leonard to home plate. Hawke Lawler attempts to run home, but the throw is in time, though it’s still 5-2 Redwings.

Jack Garechana is at the dish, and he hits a double on a line drive to right field. This results in an RBI with Luke Crowder running home for a 6-2 game after the first.

Going to the top of the 2nd, Jimmy Haas rips a double on a line drive to center field, driving in a pair with Thomas Tomaszek and Aiden Toler running to home plate. Suddenly it’s a 6-4 game.

Hunter Aylward of St. Patrick gets an RBI of his own. Aylward hits a single on a ground ball to shortstop with Matthew Rose running home to tie the game at 6.

Going to the bottom of the second with Benet trailing 7-6, Quinn Rooney and Pignatiello hit back-to-back singles. Tucker Lawler then hits a single on a ground ball to left field for an RBI to tie the game at 7.

Later on, Matt Leanord hits a ground ball towards third base where he gets caught out, but Rooney runs to home plate, which give Benet an 8-7 lead.

Now 9-7 in the bottom of the third after multiple walks, Quinn Rooney hits a hard fly ball to center field. Pignatiello and Ebeling score on a triple from Rooney. It’s 11-7 with the bats out in a major way.

St. Patrick with a game-changing double play

In the bottom of the 5th with one out, where the Redwings look to add to an 11-8 lead. Quinn Rooney strikes out swinging against St. Patrick’s Nathan Batko; however, a double play comes in when Peter Pignatiello gets caught out at home plate, closing out the 5th inning.

The 6th inning is underway with Pat Toler hitting a ground ball while reaching first base on an error at short, advancing to second base as two Shamrocks come in to score. It’s an 11-10 game. The Shamrocks then tie the game after an RBI single from Jalen Gonzalez.

Shamrocks swing to a comeback win over the Redwings

At the top of the 7th inning, luck stays on their side. Hunter Aylward goes for his second RBI by hitting a single on a line drive to right field, sending his teammate Matthew Rose to home plate for a 12-11 game.

Thomas Tomaszek then hits a double on a fly ball to center field, sending Joshua Escobedo to home plate to give some insurance.

After an RBI single from Toler and a sac fly, Jalen Gonzalez is at the plate, and he rips a single on a line drive to right field, sending Aidan Toler to home plate. Both teams put the barrel to the ball in this game, but it’s St Patrick coming home with a 16-11 win over the Redwings after a furious late comeback.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.