Strong offense helps Naperville North girls lacrosse get by Naperville Central

We got a crosstown classic girls lacrosse edition as Naperville Central and Naperville North hit the field for a battle of two teams searching for their first conference win. The two teams are able to get the game in following the heavy storms that came through the area earlier in the day. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Huskies all business early

The Huskies waste no time in the early going as freshman Bridget Battagila attacks and flings the ball in for the opening goal of the contest.

Next time around Sam Muller does the exact same thing, and finds a similar level of success as the Huskies now lead 2-0.

More scoring on the way from Naperville North, this time from another freshman in Clara Hanson to make the score 4-0.

The Redhawks finally have some life with Sarah Klingeman who fights through the defense and scores, but they still trail by a big margin of 5-1.

The Huskies keep on attacking and senior leader Hayley Swatland puts one in to the net. That extends the lead to 6-1 in favor of Naperville North at intermission.

Same North in the second half

New half, same Huskies, and the same Batalia making her contribution to the scoring total. 7-2 dogs in the third quarter.

Redhawks make it a game

The Redhawks use the second half to their advantage starting with Tessa Williams doing it all herself and scoring the goal.

Then Katie Schatz helps the cause for Central with a score for her team and we have ourselves a competitive 9-5 game.

North ices it quickly

However, the Huskies are just too much and Swatland comes in to score her second goal of the game.

Anna Sheridan ices the game by scoring three late goals and Naperville North girls lacrosse wins the crosstown rivalry 13-6.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!