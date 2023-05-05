Strong performance by Stevenson boys gymnastics earns the sectional championship

We are at Stevenson High School, the site of one of five sectional locations for boys gymnastics. Our only area team competing Naperville North along with seven other schools are looking for solid performances with state next Saturday. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We start with the floor with North’s Avi Sharon putting on the moves on the floor event. This strong performance gives him a nine flat score and puts him on the podium in 4th place. Stevenson’s Santi Gonzalez steps up his attempt with some unbelievable round offs and earns him the top score at 9.35.

His Patriot teammate Eli Haskell uses a great rotation on the pommel horse and he lands in a first place tie with Mundelien’s Holden Allsbury and Braden Katz.

Huskie dominance on the rings

Jack Halama shows off his muscles on the rings with great concentration and after a nice swing he lands to a third place tie with Stevenson’s Thor Mace with an 8.55.

Up next is Kai Goodrick who swings to a 7.1 after patiently waiting for a landing opportunity. The event is finished off with the top score which comes at the strong hands of Avi Sharon, who scores an 8.7.

To the Parallel bars as Mundelien’s Braeden Katz puts on a strong showing that helps him to the third best all-around on the night. Halama goes on to win the parellel bars with a 9.1 score.

North cruises on the vault

Matas Budreika goes into a solid round off into a double back Suk that gets him an 8.45 on the vault. Jack Halama also does the same thing but puts some English on his attempt that scores a 9.05 and the third best in the event. Halama finishes with the second best score in the all-around.

Finishing off with the high bars and here is Sharon with some nice swinging and finishes with a glide down to the mat. Sharon and Jack Halama tie for second on the high bar and are each going to State as individuals. Halama in the all-around and Sharon on the high bar, rings and floor exercise.

Thor Mace for Stevenson wants to end this sectional meet in style. He goes into the air doing an unbelievable back and that deserves the top all-around. With that Stevenson are sectional champs, just ahead of Naperville North and Mundelein.

The final results can be found on the IHSA website.

