Taylor Curry flips it in behind her head

Circus shots are the theme for these Plays of the Week. Now it’s Taylor Curry joining the action. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The playoff journey continues for The Warriors of Waubonsie Valley and the Redhawks of Naperville Central as they play each other in the sectional semifinals at West Aurora, where the winner plays number one seed Benet Academy on Thursday.

Off the long miss, she gets the offensive rebound, flips it up behind her head, and it goes down. A crazy shot from Taylor Curry over two defenders as she was falling down.

The Warriors beat the Redhawks 75-65 and they will play Benet Academy in the sectional finals on Thursday.

