The Valley girls lacrosse completes comeback for 8-7 win over Neuqua

It’s a breezy evening, and we’re at Metea Valley for DVC girls lacrosse action. In this matchup, the Valley Co-Op hosts rivals Neuqua Valley in a District 204 battle with the conference season getting underway. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Valley gets the early jump on the Wildcats

Just forty-five seconds into the game, the Valley looks to strike first. Ella Guzaski assists Katie Madden, who sneaks through the bounce shot. The Valley is up 1-0 early on.

A few minutes later, The Valley is on the move. They go around the world with Bri Rados, Katie Madden, Sammy Roper, and Peyton Elam making passes until Sydney Shield gains control and fires away for a 2-0 lead.

Less than a minute later, the Wildcats respond. Kaylie Gilmartin sets up the ol’ give-n-go with teammate Addison Tedrow. Gilmartin is in the right place at the right time and sends it home. Neuqua is down by one.

With time running out in the opening frame, the Wildcats are again on the move. Aubrey Frank tosses a pass to Kaylie Gilmartin, who waits for an opening. She goes far post with the shot and finds the target. We are tied at 2-2 at the end of the first quarter.

An even battle is all tied up at the half

The tug of war continues. Neuqua’s Aubrey Frank looks for space in hopes of putting her team in front. She weaves through Valley defenders, sends it low, and gets the goal as the Wildcats go in front.

The Valley’s Katie Madden means business with the free position shot. She succeeds, and again, we are all tied up with a 4-4 total heading into halftime.

Now in the third quarter, the Valley tries to add another tally. Madden gets a good look, but Neuqua goalie Brooke Kirchner gets the stop!

Neuqua Valley pulls ahead in the third quarter

After a late third-quarter goal, Kaylie Gilmartin is hungry for more. Addison Tedrow surveys the scene. She finds Gilmartin, who cuts inside and rattles it in. Neuqua leads 6-4.

With under a minute to go in the third, Mia Goldman gains possession and finds the twine. The Valley trails by one at the end of the third.

Now in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats look to extend their lead. Darby Warriner and Aubrey Frank find teammate Lila Gaffney. Gaffney quickly sends it home to put the visitors up by a pair.

The Valley strikes back. Bri Rados picks up the loose ball. She finds Katie Madden, Madden launches it to Sydney Shield, Shield times her cut inside beautifully, and capitalizes with the goal. The Valley trails by one midway through the fourth.

The Valley comes through in the clutch

As both teams fight the windy conditions, the Valley gets a steal. Ella Guzaski makes her way to the cage and fires away. Her 100th career goal ties the game at 7-7.

With time running out, Sydney Shield steps right up for the free position shot. She runs towards the net and bounces a line drive into the goal to put her team on top! The Valley completes the late comeback and hangs on to win 8-7 over Neuqua Valley to open DVC play.