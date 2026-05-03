The Valley tops Naperville Central girls lacrosse after thrilling comeback

It’s staff appreciation night for Naperville Central girls lacrosse, and the Redhawks are ready to defend their home turf against The Valley Co-op. The Valley sits at 1-1 in DVC play while Naperville Central is still searching for its first conference win. Last season, the Redhawks won a narrow 8-7 game. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawks take early advantage

We pick up the action with Redhawk Olivia Orf advancing up the field quickly. She connects with Lucy Brady right in front of the crease, and she finishes the job. Brady begins the game with two quick goals; it’s 2-0 after two minutes.

Just moments later, this is Maddie Bryant showing off the wheels. She blows by a number of defenders and then tosses one right by the goalie. That makes it three straight goals for the Redhawks to begin the game.

On the other end, Ella Guzaski finds Sydney Shield cutting across the field, and she goes down low for the score. The Valley closes the gap to 3-2 midway through the first quarter.

After two straight goals, The Valley looks for more. Guzaski has some open space in the middle and shoots, but Gisselle Sevilla snags it out of the air. The slick save keeps the Redhawk lead intact.

The Valley pulls ahead

Not long after that, Guzaski has another opportunity near the net, but this time she goes downstairs for the goal. Her second goal of the evening knots this game up at three as we move on to the second quarter.

After switching sides, Katie Madden passes to a cutting Guzaski, and she needs a missile into the back of the net. It’s a hat-trick for Guzaski, and The Valley now has a 5-3 lead.

Back the other way, Orf passes to Brady, cutting across the field, and she bounces one into the net. That’s a hat-trick for Brady, and now The Valley lead sits at 6-5.

Moments later, Finley Montague finds an opening in the middle and shoots, but Venny Ramireddy is there to make the save. Some good defense protects the narrow lead for The Valley.

With just seconds to play in the half, Natalie Tomeczko has a free position opportunity as her bouncing shot finds its way past the goalie. With that, both teams head into halftime with six goals apiece.

Naperville Central takes a late three goal lead

Fast forward to the fourth quarter with the game tied at seven. Maddie Bryant has the ball behind the net. She turns the corner quickly and goes up high for the score. The jumpshot goal puts Naperville Central up 8-7.

Later in the quarter, Montague has a free position. She rushes towards the crease, but the ball is knocked free. She recollects it, finds Brady near the net, and she puts another one on the board. The fifth score of the night for Brady gives the Redhawks a 10-7 lead with seven minutes to play.

Guzaski takes over the fourth quarter

With less than four minutes to go in the game, The Valley trails by two goals. Madden passes to Guzaski over the middle, and she puts it in the net. Two quick scores from Guzaski make it a 10-9 game.

Just seconds later, Madden locates Guzaski in the middle again, and she comes through yet again. That is three fourth-quarter goals for Guzaski, and this one is tied up with three minutes to play.

Not long after that, the Valley is threatening again. Guzaski takes the ball, weaves through some defenders, and sends another one right past the goalie. That is her fourth goal of the quarter and her eighth total, just completely taking over the game. The Valley is up 11-10 in the final minutes

The Valley completes the comeback

With less than a minute left in the fourth, the Redhawks have a free position opportunity. Orf shoots it from close range, but Ramireddy is there to send it away. Central regains possession. Seconds later, Bryant has some open space in the middle and shoots, but Ramireddy stands strong once again and ends the Redhawks’ opportunity. The Valley lets the remaining seconds tick away, and the Co-Op walks away with a thrilling, come-from-behind 11-10 road victory.