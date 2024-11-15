The Valleys Bowling wins first match of program history against Naperville North

The Valleys Bowling and Naperville North meet for a DVC matchup! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The boys bowling season is back with a brand new Co-op made from Metea Valley, Waubonsie Valley and Neuqua Valley bowlers, taking on the Naperville North Huskies. The Huskies welcome The Valleys to the Fox Bowl in Wheaton for the first conference match of the season and the first head-to-head dual in program history for the Co-op.

The Valleys Bowling and Naperville North open DVC play

Starting off with Naperville North’s Nathan Adams. Adams walks to his spot and throws it down the right side, his ball takes a spin to the left as he gets the early strike and starts his day with a 161 opening game.

Up for the Valley is Andrew Lopez. His ball takes a perfect curve, avoiding the gutter as it rolls over the pins. The pins fall one by one as one of the scattering pins takes down the last pin standing for the strike.

Huskie Andy Sullivan walks up to his spot. The Huskie puts a great spin on the ball, spinning back to the center to get the strike. In the first game, Sullivan gets a turkey in the final frame.

Next up for the Valley is veteran bowler Ryan Lynch. Lynch is able to avoid the gutter as his ball spins towards the middle. Pin number 6 gets just enough of the tenth pin for the strike. Lynch with a strong first game of 179 and a 461 series to start the year.

North’s Anderson Karkkainen sends one down the right side as his ball turns towards the middle, burying the ball into the pins for the strike. The Huskie rolls a 178 in game two.

Alex Larson is up for The Valley. Larson puts enough spin on the ball to send it down the middle for the strike. In Game 1, Larson records the high score for the Valley on the day with a 253, converting on six strikes in a row in his first six frames. A new record for the young program.

Max Alexandrov leads the way for Naperville North boys bowling

Huskie Max Alexandrov approaches his spot as it rolls quickly down the middle for the strike to give the senior a turkey and a 255 in game two. Alexandrov is the highest overall scorer for either team with a series of 633.

Jacob Weber from The Valleys starts off strong as his ball goes from right to left as it rolls down for a strike. He ends his day on a high note with a 197 in game three.

After knocking down eight pins, Nick Alexandrov is looking to pick up the spare by knocking down the split. The Huskie sends the ball down the line as he sends the pin colliding into the corner pin to convert the spare.

Back to the Valleys where Jerry Cicero sends his ball down the middle, knocking down the pins for a strike to help the cause. A 142 in game two is his best round of the match.

North’s Nathan Mulligan keeps his ball down the middle, causing the pins to crash into each other earning him a strike. Mulligan finds his footing in the third game with a 177.

Junior Shane Arteaga for the Valley sends his ball straight down the left side. Arteaga gets enough power behind his attempt to deliver a strike. He ends the day well with a 179-third game and a 446 series.

It’s the first match in The Valleys Bowling Valley as well as the first victory in program history as the 204 Co-op takes the win by the score of 2,421 to 2,363. Alex Larson leads the Valley with a 597 series. It is a competitive clash to start the boys bowling season!