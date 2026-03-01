The Warriors Hockey Club powers past Glenbard in the Blackhawk Cup quarterfinals

Rosemont Ice Arena is the host for the AHAI boys hockey Blackhawk Cup quarterfinals. The A pair of longtime Illinois West rivals match up with the Warriors Hockey Club playing as the number three seed against the six seed, Glenbard. The Warriors are the back-to-back Combined Division defending champs and hope to keep the title defense going after a second-round win over the D230 Saints. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

About four minutes into the first period, Glenbard gets off to a good start as Nolan Bellis passes the puck to Duncan Rowley, who sinks the puck in the net to get his team on the board.

The Warriors continue to rack up first-period goals

The Warriors respond quickly to Glenbard, Jacob Morgan passes to Ethan Newburg, and hits the quick one-timer to even the score at 1-1.

The Warriors continue to add on as Michael Chenier makes a quick pass to Newburg, who sends it right back. Chenier puts the puck into the net before crashing into it as the Warriors take a 2-1 lead midway through the first period.

Joseph Pijanowski heads to the net and centers a pass to Newburg, who deflects it towards the goal, but it’s saved. Pijanowski collects the rebound and knocks the wraparound shot off the goalie’s pads into the net. Another first-period goal for the Warriors, who lead 3-1.

Glenbard is down by two with the period winding down. Joshua Tanner looks to score, but Warrior goalie Tyler Bellot snags his attempt.

In the second period, Duncan Rowley attempts to bring Glenbard closer, but his shot is denied by Bellot as well.

Newburg and Pijanowski tally multiple goals

Later in the period, Ethan Newburg has the puck and some open ice as he skates his way to the net before sniping the puck past the right shoulder of Jack Pool to make it a 4-1 game heading to the final period.

Not a minute into the third period, Glenbard’s Nolan Bellis goes to the corner of the net and slaps the puck in for a goal. Glenbard trails 4-2 with plenty of time left on the clock.

Eager to keep Glenbard at arm’s length, Josh Pijanowski takes a shot and finds the net for a key insurance goal, celebrating with a tumbling leap into the glass as the Warriors lead 5-2.

Glenbard’s Michael Wingard looks to score from long range, but Tyler Bellot holds his hand up for the catch, denying Wingard’s chance at getting closer.

Chenier puts the game on ice as the Warriors advance

Griffin Bathje scrambles with the puck and makes a pass to Michael Chenier, who sends the puck to an empty net to put the game on ice. The Warriors take down Glenbard 6-2, advancing to the final four. The Warriors will face Maine in the semifinals on March 1, with the winner advancing to the Blackhawk Cup state championship game.