Thomas Tierney will not be denied

For this Play of the Week, it’s boys lacrosse with Thomas Tierney displaying great determination. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

After a long offseason, boys lacrosse is back in action as Naperville North begins its season with a non-conference matchup with Benet Academy. Last year, the Redwings took down the Huskies in the sectional final.

He attacks from behind the net, loses the ball, but gets it back just in time to put in the goal at the buzzer to end the third quarter. Thomas Tierney was not to be denied on that play as he continued to fight until he found the net.

After a couple of Benet goals, they have the ball with time ticking away. Grant Randolph puts the cherry on top with this goal as the Redwings kick off the season with a road victory at North.

