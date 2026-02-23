Three local divers head to state at the Metea Valley boys sectional meet

Metea Valley is the host of the boys diving sectional meet. Nine divers are here to compete with seven Naperville area divers, competing for a spot to go to state. So, let’s dive in. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

On the board, Naperville Central’s Noah Pickett performs the inward one-and-a-half somersault tuck. He scores a 28.5 on the dive and an overall score of 331.30, finishing in sixth place overall

From Central to North, Huskie Andrey Kopal performs the reverse somersault tuck. Kopal scores a 31.5 from his performance and finishes the day with a score of 320.40, placing him in eighth overall.

Dilallo and Wood are heading to state

Also performing the reverse somersault tuck is DVC champion Logan Dilallo from Waubonsie Valley. The Warrior earns 35 for his dive and finishes the sectional in second place with a score of 413.45.

More Huskies are on the board, and it’s senior Luca Pantel performing a reverse one-and-a-half somersault tuck. Pantel scores a 333.40, finishing the day in 5th place.

Going back to Waubonsie Valley, Chance Draper performs the forward one and one-half somersault pike. Draper scores a 29.5 with the pike and takes seventh in the sectional with an overall score of 328.15.

Neuqua Valley’s Jack Stevens performs the forward one and one-half somersault pike. The Wildcat scores a 33 for his performance, finishing the day in 4th place with a score of 370.70, just shy of a state-qualifying score.

Flying back to the Redhawks, Emerson Wood of Naperville Central performs the forward dive straight. The Redhawk scores a 36 for the overall dive and punches his ticket to state with a third-place overall score of 390.45.

Jaxon Rapper is the sectional champion

The final diver of the day is Jaxon Rapper of Oswego East. Jaxon performs the back dive pike and scores a 37.5. Jaxon finishes the day in the top spot with an overall score of 450.45 to take the first-place medal as the sectional champion. Dilallo is also heading to state as an at-large with his second-place finish.