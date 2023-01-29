Three Naperville area teams advance to State after IHSA sectional cheerleading meets

Three local teams have advanced to the IHSA competitive cheerleading State meet in Bloomington after advancing through the sectional round. Neuqua Valley, Benet Academy and Metea Valley all advanced through the sectional in three different categories.

Metea Valley makes the cut in the co-ed category

At the IHSA cheerleading O’Fallon sectional, Metea Valley made the State qualifying cut after finishing in fourth place with a score of 88.53 in the co-ed division. Oswego won the sectional championship while Romeoville, Highland and O’Fallon were the other State qualifiers.

In the large school division, Waubonsie Valley finished in 11th place with a score of 82.73. Edwardsville was the sectional champion in the division with a score of 93.77. Joliet West, Lincoln Way West, Minooka and Plainfield East were the other four State qualifiers in the large school division.

Neuqua Valley and Benet Academy punch their State tickets

At the Conant sectional in Hoffman Estates, Neuqua Valley and Benet Academy each made the State cut. In the medium school division, Benet finished in fourth place with a 87.03. Burlington Central was the sectional champion with a 93.30. Oak Forest, Evergreen Park and St. Francis are also heading for State medium school division.

In the large school division, Neuqua Valley also finished in fourth place with a 92.07 score. Sandburg won the sectional title with a 95.73 while Schaumburg, Wheaton North and York are also heading to State in the large school division. Naperville Central finished in 10th place while Naperville North took 15th, both competing in the large divisions as well.

The State meet will be held on February 3rd and 4th at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. The preliminary rounds will be held on Friday with the finals on Saturday. Highland won the co-ed State Championship in 2022, Lockport on the large division, Crystal Lake Central won the medium division while Johnsburg won the small school division last season.