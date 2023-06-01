Tommy Bartenhagen scores nine goals to lead Benet Academy boys lacrosse to super-sectional title

Tommy Bartenhagen enjoys a huge night to help Benet Academy boys lacrosse pull away for a super-sectional title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Fresh off a thrilling 10-9 victory over St. Rita in the sectional championship, Benet Academy finds themselves in the super-sectionals against D230 United. With a win, Benet will move on to the state semifinals.

Both teams putting up goals in the first quarter

Not even a minute into the action. Jake Scumaci advances the ball up field, dishes it to Nicolas McKibben and he notches the first goal of the game.

After a Tommy Bartenhagen goal tied things up, Erik Lorenzl finds him over the middle and he has another goal in the 1st quarter. Benet bounces back and takes a 2-1 lead.

Just over a minute later, Michael Frieri finds Grant Randolph on the left side, he takes a couple steps to the middle and fires one right past the keeper. He’s pumped up and the Redwings are on top 3-1.

With a minute left in the quarter, Brady Pisarik attacks from the right side of the field. He’s able to get around Randolph and bounce one into the back of the net. D230 cuts the lead to one.

Benet Academy pulling away

Now in the second quarter, Erik Lorenzl approaches from the behind the net, he connects with Bartenhagen cutting through the middle and he scores again. It’s not 7-3 with 10:30 left in the second.

In the closing moments of the half, Lorenzl attacks from behind the net again, he loses the ball, but he’s able to regain control after the scrum. He weaves through the defense and lights up the scoreboard again for the Redwings. Benet has a 13-3 lead going into halftime.

In the second half, this is Bartenhagen making a move towards the middle. He gets cut off, but he spins back around and scores with the bounce shot. He finishes with 9 goals, leading the Redwings to a super-sectional title for the first time in program history. The Wings will meet Wheaton Academy, who ended Benet’s season a year ago, in the State semifinals.

