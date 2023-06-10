Top Ten Plays // NSW Awards // Season 16

We’ve seen our prep sports athletes showcase their skills throughout Season 16. We also have seen them make unbelievable plays that have left so many people in awe including me. I bring you the Top Ten Plays of the season and this award is sponsored by Trunnell Insurance.

10. Niko Abusara taking flight

We begin the Top Ten with Benet Academy basketball star Niko Abusara. With the Redwings taking on Joliet Catholic, Brayden Fagbemi gets the steal then finds Sam Driscoll who throws the alley-oop to the Dartmouth commit for the two-handed slam. When you wear 23, you better have hops. A great way to kick off the list.

9. Alex Barger pulls off the Olimpico

It’s not often you see someone pull off the Olimpico in soccer. However, that’s exactly what happened with All-American Alex Barger from Naperville North. He’s on the corner kick and he pulls it off as he sneaks the ball past the defenders into the back of the net. What an unbelievable shot. The Indiana Hoosiers will be lucky to have him.

8. Noah Larson to Robert Lynch for a record-breaking touchdown

It’s always a memorable moment when you pull off a play that rewrites the record books. That’s what Metea Valley football did against Naperville North. With the Mustangs backed up on their own 1-yard line, Noah Larson throws to a wide-open Robert Lynch who takes it all the way for a 99-yard touchdown, the longest play in stadium history.

7. Logan Ellison nails the game-winning field goal

We got another play on the gridiron, but this time with the game on the line at the Crosstown Classic. Naperville Central has a chance to win it with a field goal. The snap is a bit high, but Logan Ellison is still able to drill it to help his Redhawks knock off their rival Naperville North. The junior won’t forget that moment.

6. Goalie Austin Olson ties the game in the waning seconds

Here’s another clutch play, but instead it’s in the pool from Neuqua Valley water polo goalie Austin Olson. Wildcats trail by one in the final seconds and Olson steps out of his net to throw a rocket for a goal in the other to tie the game. They end up winning in overtime in the sectional quarterfinal.

5. McKenna Wigfield comes up big in the clutch

Now we go to DVC girls soccer with Metea Valley taking on Naperville North. The ball bounces towards McKenna Wigfield who hits it on the volley near the 30-yard line and somehow it goes in. That’s an insane shot from the freshman that ended up winning the game in extra time. Her and her teammates can’t believe what just happened.

4. Annie Fitzgerald with a huge goal in extra time

We got more girls soccer, but we raise the stakes with the super-sectionals between Benet Academy and Peoria Notre Dame. With the game scoreless in extra time, Anna Casmere sends a cross that bounces to Annie Fitzgerald. The freshman puts some air under this shot and the ball finds the net to help the Redwings win the super-sectional title.

3. Macey Martin sinks putt to secure state spot

Metea Valley golfer Macey Martin pulled off a play that she will never forget for the rest of her life. She has a chance to qualify for state if she can make this putt. It’s on the way and she nails it as her and her teammates celebrate. That helped Martin become the first state qualifier from Metea Valley in seven years.

2. Brayden Fagbemi makes the biggest play of his life

Speaking of unforgettable plays, Benet Academy guard Brayden Fagbemi had one of his own in the sectional final against Geneva. Redwings down by one in the final seconds as Fagbemi feeds Niko Abusara who misses, but the Johns Hopkins commit gets the rebound then goes back up for the putback. That play ended up winning the sectional championship.

1. Lindsay Harzich being the unsung hero of the supersectional

However, this play was the one that eclipsed them all in crunch time of the girls basketball super-sectional. With the game on the line, Lenee Beaumont drives and drops it off to Lindsay Harzich for the layup to put Benet ahead with just seconds to go. That bucket wins another super-sectional title and a trip back to state for the Redwings. A special moment for the unsung hero Linsday Harzich and that is our number one play of our Top Ten Plays.

