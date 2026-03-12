Trinity Jones earns 2026 MaxPreps Illinois Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Naperville Central senior guard Trinity Jones has been named the 2025–26 MaxPreps Illinois High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year after leading the Redhawks to one of their strongest seasons in recent years.

The 6-foot-2 standout guided Naperville Central Redhawks to a 26–7 record, the DVC championship, and a Class 4A regional final win in February, while putting together a dominant statistical campaign. Jones averaged 28.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 steals, and 2.3 assists per game.

More accolades for the Naperville Central star

Her senior season was especially impressive after she missed her entire junior year recovering from an ACL injury. Despite the setback, Jones still surpassed 1,000 career points and earned Class 4A first-team All-State honors from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

Jones will close out her high school career in April, competing in the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game. She becomes just the second player in Naperville Central history to receive the invitation, joining former WNBA star Candace Parker.

The highly recruited guard signed with Clemson Tigers women’s basketball in November, choosing the Tigers over offers from LSU, Tennessee, and UCLA women’s basketball.

Jones is also among the candidates to be selected for the MaxPreps All-America Team, which will be announced in April. Past honorees include stars such as A’ja Wilson, Paige Bueckers, and Sabrina Ionescu.