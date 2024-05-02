Two second half goals help Naperville North girls soccer stun Metea Valley

We got a highly anticipated DVC matchup on the Naperville North pitch as the host Huskies welcome Metea Valley. Both teams hold 2-0 conference records but are on different paths recently with the Mustangs winners of six straight and the Huskies riding a rare two-game slide. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley hopes to unleash its attack with Lily Senese, but Huskie defender Jacey Sturek kicks it away to stop the swing.

Sturek cross-kicks it into play with a potential score in mind, but Metea defender Jessica Terada knocks it away with her head to keep the game scoreless.

Lucy Burk strikes first for the Mustangs

Lucy Burk takes advantage of the stop, so she strikes the net with some air, and it’s a Mustang goal. A perfect shot by Burk gives the Mustangs a 1-0 lead.

Of course, they want another one with Cyndie Bayless, but her kick lands in the hands of North goalie Olivia Ochsner.

Back come the Huskies on the other end. Isa Polavieja tries to tie the game, but the Mustangs unleash Alyssa Gluting, who makes the save. Metea holds its 1-0 lead at the half.

Can North even things up to start the second half? Claire DeCook thinks so but her kick goes wide of the net.

How about on this possession? Nope, not a chance despite a near scare, but a good save for Gluting and the Mustangs.

Naperville North girl soccer steals momentum after a sudden turn of events

However, the Huskies won’t be denied. Sturek’s free-kick goes off the post, but Kennedy Bertsch gets the rebound and scores. Bertsch, with the heads-up goal, ties the game at one.

Naperville North is back on offense late in the second half and DeCook hopes to help out, but Gluting tries to stop it. However, when Kyliegh Jannisch clears it, it goes off her own defender and in, and it’s a goal for Naperville North. A wild goal for the Huskies puts them in front for the first time in this game. North holds on from there and win it 2-1, handing Metea Valley its first conference loss since May of 2021.

