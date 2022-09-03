Tyler Dodd Dashes to the House

On this Play of the Week, we got football with Naperville Central facing Plainfield North with Redhawk Tyler Dodd breaking off a big catch and run. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

After a dominating win over Hinsdale Central, Naperville Central hits the road looking to start the season 2-0 for a third straight year. The tough slate continues at Plainfield North as the Tigers come in after dropping 54 points on Plainfield East in week 1.

On a slant play, Chris McCormack finds Tyler Dodd who bobbles the ball, but his able to come up with it and nobody is going to catch him as he’s off to the races for the 80-yard touchdown. As we look at it again, you can see the pass was actually tipped initially before Dodd hauled it in, making this huge play even more impressive by the senior. Some great concentration by Dodd.

Redhawks with one last chance as McCormack puts it up but Nigel Green picks it off. He wants to do more than that he wants to score as he see’s nothing but green grass in front of him. Logan Devick and Chris Bern can’t catch him, and it’s a 90 yard house call for Green. Plainfield North starts the year 2-0 after the thrilling win.

