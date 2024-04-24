Underclassmen lead Neuqua Valley softball to DVC win over Naperville Central

Underclassmen lead Neuqua Valley softball to a DVC matchup at Naperville Central. The Wildcats are coming off a 15-4 loss against Minooka while The Redhawks enter after losing to Willowbrook 7-6. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central softball goes ahead 4-0 with the help of Jamie Saran

We start at the bottom of the first. Redhawk Riley Silvers is at the plate and she hits a single on a line drive to right field.

Up next is Redhawk Jamie Saran, who hits a high ball out to left field where Wildcat Ashley Pape is there for the catch.

No runs yet, however, Redhawk Avery Miller ropes one down the left-field line sending Silvers to home plate. It’s 1-0 Naperville Central.

The Redhawks are up 3-0 in the bottom of the second after Avery Hayward reached base on a error. Saran is at the plate as she hits a hard grounder to right field with Hayward running home to score for a 4-0 Redhawk lead.

Two out now and Miller sends the ball flying to left field where Pape makes the catch to close the second.

Nalia Clifford and Tegan Spellerberg get Neuqua right back into the game

To the top of the third. Sophomore, Nalia Clifford hits one over the centerfielder’s head for an RBI double, with Kate Scardina and Nadia Casanova running home. Clifford is able to get to third base and Neuqua trails 4-2.

We move to the top of the fourth, with the score still the same, but not for long. Wildcat Tegan Spellerberg smashes one deep into center field, and says goodbye to the softball because the freshman connects for a two-run home run to tie the game at four.

Going to the top of the fifth with Wildcat Krista Waldusky hitting a hard grounder through the gap and into center field. It sends Casanova and Clifford to home plate and the Wildcats have now scored six unanswered to lead 6-4.

Underclassmen lead Neuqua Valley softball to a comeback win

Now in the sixth, Wildcat Jamie Heitman hits a fly ball to left field which can’t be tracked down by the Redhawks. Heitman gets the RBI single with Scardina running home.

In the seventh inning, Pape, the Wildcat freshman, hits a nuke over the fence in center field for a 2 run homer. After trailing by four, the Wildcats turn it up to score nine straight and win 9-4 over Naperville Central.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!