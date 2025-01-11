Valley Co-Op gymnastics defeats Naperville Central in DVC opener

The Valley Co-Op travels to Naperville Central for the first DVC Gymnastics matchup of the season. The Valley enters off a third-place finish at the Tumble for the Troops Invite on December 27. Central hasn’t competed since December 9 against Glenbard East and opened the season with a win against crosstown rivals Naperville North on December 5. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Ella Buchenauer gets the top score on the vault for The Valley Co-Op

We’ll start on the vault with Naperville Central’s Ava Prokob. She performs a half-on, half-off and gets a score of 8.4!

Now over to another Redhawk with Alana Williams. She does well and just sticks the landing to come up with the best Redhawk score on the vault at 8.55.

Carli Finkley is running down for The Valley and she flips to an impressive score of 9.10! The crowd gets loud for the routine.

Wrapping up the first event, we’ll go to Ella Buchenauer who finished second on the vault at the Tumble for the Troops Invite. She twists, sticks the landing, and joins Finkley with a score of 9.10.

Bridget Anderson begins her impressive night on the Uneven Bars

Now over to the uneven bars with Redhawk Anna Lazovski, she does a nice job getting up on the first and connecting on the transition to the top bar. After a few times around the top of the bar, the Redhawk dismounts and gets the third-best score on the bars of an 8.30.

Buchenauer attacks the top bar at the start and quickly moves to the bottom with a nice transition. The Valley gymnast locks back in for another move back to the top bar and gets it! She looks to close out the routine and does well on the landing for a score of 8.70.

Our final participant on the bars is Bridget Anderson of The Valley, who joins her teammate with the same type of start. She lands nicely on the bottom bar and transitions back to the top to close her routine. She holds a couple of handstands, prepares for the landing, and sticks it for the best score on the bars at 8.90!

The Valley Co-Op record top scores on the Beam and Floor to get past Naperville Central

On the balance beam, we’re still with Anderson of The Valley. She stays composed and connects on a couple of cart-wheels. Later on in the routine, Anderson prepares for the dismount, and it’s a great one! She scores a 9.2, one of the best scores on the night!

Now on the beam is Jade Woulfe of The Valley, who converts on a pair of backhandsprings. Later on, she shows her balance and stays on the beam. Her exit would be just like Anderson’s and she also score a 9.2!

Let’s close out the evening on the floor! Central’s Alana Williams runs up for her first pass and sticks a nice landing. Then she goes around a couple more times en route to Central’s top score on the floor. Her 8.90 is tied for second-best with Buchenauer of The Valley.

We’ll jump into the middle of Anderson’s routine for The Valley and see a couple of her passes on the floor. Her second time around looks near perfect and her teammates love it! Anderson records a 9.3, the best score from any event!

The Valley finishes in first place in every event and beats Naperville Central by just over 10 points (140.05-129.45). Both teams return to DVC play on January 16.