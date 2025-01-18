Valley Co-Op Gymnastics takes care of Naperville North

We’re at Neuqua Valley for a DVC Gymnastics dual between The Valley Co-Op and Naperville North. The hosts enter after a program-high 140-point performance against Naperville Central. North hosted their invite last weekend and placed in fifth. The Huskies also began DVC play last week and edged out DeKalb by less than a point! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Valley Co-Op Gymnastics and Naperville North open the second DVC dual of the season

Running to the Vault is North’s Madi Mourngey. She rises up backward and sticks the landing well. She scores an 8.2 for North.

Next up is Rachel Li of The Valley Co-Op. Her performance on the vault is good for fourth place with a score of 8.50.

Coming in third on the vault is Erin Arnold of Naperville North. The senior captain does a back handspring, twisting off the apparatus, and gets the landing. She records an 8.95.

The Valley’s Bridget Anderson is coming off a great performance against Central and gets the night started on the vault. She soars for a terrific routine, just getting the landing to stick. Anderson only attempts the vault once, and she records a score of nine.

Let’s wrap up the vault with The Valley’s Lucia Caruso. She perfromans the handspring into a flip, and comes up with the best landing of the night! Her teammates love it, and Caruso records a 9.3.

Let’s move over to the Uneven Bars and first with Mourngey of Naperville North. She swings herself up for the transition and it’s a clean one to the top bar. Mourngey records an 8.7 and gets third place.

Now over to The Valley and we’re with Carli Finkley who starts from the top and quickly works her way to the bottom bar. Finkley gets back to the top and prepares for her dismount. She can’t get the landing to drop but still scores an 8.8, good enough for second place on the bars.

Anderson of the Valley is our last to compete on the bars, and she puts in a great performance for first place. She shows off the strength with the handstand and works to the bottom bar. Back at the top, it’s more great movement from the Valley gymnast. She flips to a score of 9.15.

Erin Arnold and the Huskies perform well on the balance beam

Kate Ahlfeld is up on the beam for Naperville North. She reserves back before following it up with a cartwheel. As the Huskie gets ready for the dismount, she backflips and lands it for a fifth-place score of 8.60.

We have a tie for third place on the beam and we’ll first show Jade Woulfe of the Valley. She gets going with some jumps and stays balanced. At the end, Woulfe prepares for the exit, and performs the front handspring into the dismount. Woulfe scores an 8.8.

Mourngey also records an 8.8 for North as were at the end of her routine. A couple of backhandsprings get the Huskie ready for dismount. She nails the landing and celebrates with her coach.

Arnold is the next Huskie to attack the beam, and she starts with this to begin her routine. This is Arnold’s best routine on the night, as the Senior looks great with some jumps. She gets ready to dismount, and Arnold reverses before sticking the landing. She records a 9.2, just missing out from first.

Closing out the beam is Anderson of the Valley Co-Op who begins with a couple of cartwheels. Then, she backflips and stays up on the beam! Closing it out, Anderson nearly uses the entire apparatus for the dismount, which she flips and twists before landing for a score of 9.3! It’s tied for the best score of any routine on the night.

Anderson and Caruso record 9 or better on the floor for Valley Co-Op Gymnastics

We’ll end the competition with some exciting action from the floor, and we’ll keep it with Anderson! She gets the routine started on the right note, connecting on this pass. She goes again two more times around, en route to another score in the nines for Anderson! Her 9.0 gives her three routines at or over that mark.

Caruso is the next to go and she gets her routine started right into the camera. She goes again for her second pass, which gets the crowd going. On her final run, with her teammates behind her, Caruso shines and sticks it well! She would end with the best score on the floor with a 9.30, and it’s her second routine over a 9.

Valley Co-Op gymnastics shines at home and defeats Naperville North 138.05-131.25 to remain unbeaten in the DVC. Anderson finishes as the top all-around gymnast at 36.25, while Arnold ends in second at 34.15, and Mourngey at 34.