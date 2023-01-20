Valley Co-Op spoils senior night at Naperville Central

Naperville Central honor their seniors including four year varsity gymnasts Tammy Bajek. She and the rest of her squad look for a strong performance against the Valley Co-Op gymnastics team as both squads get set for the DVC coming up. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Bejak gets things started on the vault. Here she comes down the runaway and lands perfectly for a score of 8.2.

Valley starts control on the vault

Time for the Valley to have some fun on the vault as Hailey Mitchell does a nice round off twist that gets a solid 8.8.

Then her teammate Maha Some does literally the same thing and grabs an 8.7.

Visitors keep their pace on the bars

It’s Stephanie Svec turn to take action on the bars. After a few swings she glides her way on the mat to score the best on the event at 8.4.

Some is also on the bars and swings to the top all around on the night with a 33.5.

Gabi Tapia takes the best score for Central on the uneven bars after a fantastic double back tuck that excites the team.

Hawks keep that momentum on the beam with Harley Sambrooks. She hits back tuck mode and it helps her score a 7.5.

Co-Op takes control of the meet

Now Xara Gin for the Valley is on the beam slowly keeping her balance. She does so and pulls a back tuck of her own for the top score at 8.6.

Lauren Reynolds helps the team out on the beam as well. This performance gives her an 8.3

The Valley mops the floor

Time to show off our moves on the floor. Lucia Caruso for the Valley runs into a front tuck and triple back hand spring. She’s pumped and so are her teammates because that results in an excellent 9.05.

Svec reels in the second best score on the floor and all of that helps the co-op to a road win.

