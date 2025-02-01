Valley Co-Op wins the 2025 DVC Gymnastics Championship

It’s time for the DVC Gymnastics Championship at Naperville Central High School! DeKalb is the reigning five-time champion, but the Valley Co-Op is undefeated this season in DVC play. Naperville Central and Naperville North enter after a close matchup in which the Huskies prevailed by .5. Tonight opens up postseason play, with IHSA Gymnastics Regionals being held next week across Illinois. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Valley Co-Op Gymnastics starts the DVC meet in style on the vault

We’ll open the night on the vault, and first up is Naperville North’s Madi Moungey. She springs off into the flip and finishes in sixth with a score of 8.675.

Moving along to Naperville Central’s Anna Lazovski. She twists off the apparatus into a flip, getting the landing to stick for a score of 8.875!

DeKalb’s Tawonna Keith is the next to attack the vault. The Barb gymnast glides through the air, and lands softly to the score of 8.9!

Now moving into the top three, where all gymnasts score into the nines! First up for the Valley, Lucia Caruso backhandsprings into a flip and just gets the landing to stick. She scores at 9.050!

Her teammate Ella Buchenauer now runs down the lane. She twists around a couple of times, and gets the landing to go! Buchenauer records a 9.225 for the Valley!

Bridget Anderson of the Valley wraps up tonight’s action from the vault, and it’s a good one. She shows good posture in the air, and lands the flip to pick up a score of 9.35! She’s hyped up, and celebrates with her teammates as the Valley sweeps the podium on the vault! Caruso, Buchenauer, and Anderson all score over 9.

Moungey, Anderson, and Feeney secure podium finishes for their teams

Now over to the uneven bars, let’s start the event with Moungey of North. She starts from the bottom and spins around in the pike position before heading up to the top. She holds the handstand a few times around and gets ready to exit. Moungey lands the third-best score on the uneven bars, at 8.40.

Anderson of the Valley starts at the top before transitioning over to the bottom to begin her routine. She quickly stands up on the lower bar, as her routine gets going along. Once at the higher bar, Anderson shows off her strength with some handstands and exits to conclude the routine. She lands it to a score of 8.55 for the Valley co-op.

DeKalb’s Jenna Feeney is our final contestant on the bars, and she ends the event with a bang! After initially transferring to the lower bar, we see Feeney head back to the higher bar with a nice transition. She then exits very well and flips to a score of 8.7 for the barbs! She secures the top spot on the vault, with Anderson and Moungey in second and third respectively. Buchenauer of the Valley gets fourth and Alana Williams of Naperville Central ends fifth.

Arnold and Woulfe pick up the action on the beam

We’ll move to the Beam, but keep it with Feeney of DeKalb. The barb starts with a pair of cartwheels, and then we’ll just see her close out the routine here with some jumps, before preparing to exit. Feeney secures a fourth-place finish on the beam, scoring at 8.7 for DeKalb.

Huskie Erin Arnold is up on the beam, beginning with some cartwheels. She keeps it going around the apparatus and twists it around a couple of times while staying balanced. Arnold exits, and she scores at 8.8 for Naperville North.

A little bit into the routine of Jade Woulfe from the Valley Co-Op, she jumps and stays up on the beam! Woulfe gets some elevation on this jump, and then she adds to her score with the dismount. It’s a good landing, as Woulfe scores an 8.85.

We’ll close it out with Anderson of the Valley, who starts off in a similar way we’ve seen on the beam. After the cartwheels, Anderson performs a backflip, and then we see some of her jumps. We’ll close it out with Anderson’s exit, as she soars to the top score on the beam at 9.1! The Valley takes three of the top five spots after Rithi Pulluru scored at 8.225. They’re hoping to win the program’s first ever DVC Gymnastics Championship!

Closing the meet on the floor with Naperville-area competitors

Closing out the DVC meet on the floor, and we’ll first start with Alana Williams of Naperville Central. Here she is on her first pass, as the senior looks to close out her final home meet in a strong way. The Redhawk goes around a few more times, en route to a score of 8.4 on the floor. Williams would finish as the fifth-best all-around gymnast!

We’ll now go to Arnold of Naperville North, who lifted the Huskies past Central last week thanks to her routine in this event. We see her go around three times here, and she does well enough to score at 9.0 for North! It’s a great way to wrap up her Huskie career, as it’s her first time breaking nine this season!

Next up is Redhawk Mia Lupo, who starts off with a great first pass for the tournament hosts! She goes again towards the judges, once again converting on the pass. Lupo closes it out for the red and white, and she also scores a nine!

Our final routine from the DVC meet comes from none other than Anderson of the Valley, who picks up her third top score of the night! After a solid first time around, Anderson attacks another pass and is showing up big to add to the valley’s team score. Anderson sends it one more time down the floor, and she converts on the landing! She finishes first on the floor with a score of 9.05! Lupo and Arnold tie for second with a score of nine, while Feeney and Caruso place in fourth and fifth respectively.

Anderson finishes as the top All-Around gymnast to help win the DVC Gymnastics Championship

Anderson shines to the top all-around score of 36.05, which helps give the Valley Co-Op its first-ever DVC title! They win the DVC Gymnastics Championship with a team score of 137.50, about eight points higher than Central, which finishes in second place. North secures third, and DeKalb finishes in fourth. Everyone returns to action next week, with Regionals being held across the state.

