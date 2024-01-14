Warrior Keian Lam breaks the 200-Yard IM Pool Record at Waubonsie

Lets head to Senior Night with Waubonsie Valley boys swimming for our Boys Play of the Week. Warrior Keian Lam makes history in the Warriors pool. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Warrior Keian Lam leaves everything in the pool

We’re in the 200-Yard IM as Lam, a senior, and the Warriors take on rivals Neuqua Valley. Ever since he was a freshman, Lam says he’s been ‘eyeing that pool record,” and it’s his last chance to do it for the green and gold.

He gets off to an early lead and doesn’t look back, instead, Lam pushes himself the hardest he ever has in Waubonsie’s pool. With a massive lead, Lam blisters the field and secures the pool record with a time of 1:50.18. It’s a record that’s been held since 2001, and both teams celebrate the achievement.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.