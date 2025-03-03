Warrior Moses Wilson slams home the reverse alley-oop from off the backboard

Moses Wilson rises up for one of the most athletic plays you’ll see in IHSA basketball to earn this week’s Play of The Week. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Tyreek Coleman lays it off the glass to Moses Wilson for the slam

Wilson’s length causes problems all over the court, as he rises to disrupt the pass. Coleman heads the other way, looks for Wilson trailing and it’s showtime! The Warrior duo connects on the reverse alley-oop from off the backboard. We have to slow this one down, as it’s pretty much perfect, all-around.

The Panther defender watches the ball bounce off the glass and makes the business decision to get out of the way for Wilson. Another week, and another high-flying alley-oop from Coleman to Wilson.

