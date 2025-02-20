Warriors Hockey begins Blackhawk Cup title defense with 4-0 win over D111 Chiefs

Defending State Champs Warriors Hockey compete in their first Blackhawk Cup contest since winning the title last winter, as they take on the D111 Chiefs in the Round of 16. The Chiefs defeated the Kings to get here. while the Warriors finished the regular season 21-5 in the Illinois West. Tonight’s winner will move on to the quarterfinals on March 3. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Warriors Hockey jump ahead 2-0 after the first period against the D111 Chiefs

About 3 minutes into the first period. D211’s Austin Van De Cotte passes the puck to Tyler Queen who shoots but Sean Devalk of the Warriors is there for the save.

Ethan Newburg calls for the pass on the left wing, and the Warrior sends one towards the net. It’s saved by Lucas Bending of D111.

Later on, Newburg is open in front and he sends the puck into the back of the net! It’s Newburg’s 43rd goal this season and the Warriors lead 1-0 off the one-time finish.

With 2 minutes remaining in the first period; Michael Chenier lays it off to Joshua Pijanowski. He sees a lane and wrists one with power pass the goalie! A great snipe from the defenseman who scores his eighth goal this season.

Warriors dominate and move on to the quarterfinals of the AHAI Blackhawk Cup

Skating into the 2nd period is Kyle Van Rossum and he shoots but gets denied by Lucas Bending to keep it 2-0 Warriors.

James Naffziger picks up possession for the Warriors, finding Blake Cesarone who quickly gives it to Chenier. He sneaks it in past the goalie for his 60th goal of the year.

In the third period, the Warriors have been dominating. Newburg and Captain Elijah Houlihan work it in the corner before Houlihan taps home the rebound! The Warriors outshoot the Chiefs 41-10 and cruise their way to a 4-0 win! They’ll take on the winner of Glenbard and Lake Zurich in the quarterfinals on March 3.