Warriors hockey club advances to sixth straight Carillon Cup final over Neuqua Valley

The sixth annual Carillon Cup is back. The Warriors hockey club has won every edition of the tournament as they look to keep that streak alive taking on Neuqua Valley in the semifinals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Warriors score twice in the first period

Starting the game three minutes in as Markus Palmertz is in on the breakaway but he’s denied by Aidan Wysoglad.

Three minutes later Joe Pijanowski picks the puck up in the neutral zone carrying in over the blue line snipping in the opening goal. The Warriors go up 1-0.

Neuqua looking for an instant response. Sahil Bari throws a puck out infront to Alex Baer but making the save is Andrew Fichtel.

Just under a minute to play in the period, Evan Zeigler plays a backhand pass from behind the net picking out Michael McClain who shoots glove side beating Wysoglad. The Warriors go into the second period with a two goal lead.

Neuqua scores two unanswered to finish the second period

30 seconds into the second period Ethan Newburg puts a cross in that finds Joe Pijanowski who slots in his second of the game. Warriors extend their lead to three.

Neuqua comes right back down the ice with Jonathan Lyskawa but he’s shutdown twice by Andrew Fichtel. Vince Raimondi then has a shot that goes wide. Neuqua resets as the puck deflects to Raimondi whose wide open back door for the easy finish. Wildcats down 3-1.

The Wildcats look for a quick second as Noah Twaddell is on a partial breakaway as he goes backhand forehand but making the save is Andrew Fichtel. Neuqua draws a penalty on the play.

Neuqua takes advantage of the power play. Martin Done has a shot from the point that is tipped into the back of the net. All of a sudden it’s a one goal game going into the third period.

The Warriors take care of business in the third advancing to the final

Not even two minutes into the third period Evan Zeigler carries the puck into the O zone passing back door to a wide open Michael McClain who scores his second of the game, putting the Warriors up 4-2.

Just under ten minutes to play. Jacob Deutsch brings the puck in front of the net taking a shot that is kicked away by Fichtel straight to Noah Twaddell whose slap shot rings off of the crossbar.

Neuqua still hanging around in this game. The shot from the point is stopped just shy of Fichtel but he’s still called into action making two huge pad saves before covering.

Eight seconds to play now as Elijah Houlihan picks up a loose pick scoring an empty net goal giving the Warriors the 5-2 win over Neuqua Valley.

The Warriors hockey club advances to their sixth straight Carillon Cup final against the newly formed Naperville Hockey Club.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!