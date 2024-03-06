Warriors Hockey Club advances to the Blackhawk Cup final over the Naperville Hockey Club

We are down to the final four of the combined division of the Blackhawk Cup. The Warriors Hockey Club comes into the game after beating BGHW 4-3. On the other end of the ice, the Naperville Hockey Club upset Libertyville to get to the semifinals. The winner books a spot at the United Center in the final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville scores early but the Warriors respond late in the first period

Starting the game just a minute in. Josh Yeates has a shot from the point that is tipped out in front by Tommy Fangmann and into the net. Naperville takes an early 1-0 lead.

Naperville looking for a quick second. Sean Delaney skates in over the blue line taking a quick wrist shot that is caught by the glove of Andrew Fichtel.

Warriors turn on the attack. Evan Ziegler drops the puck back to Luke Peters who has a shot through traffic but that’s soaked up by Jack Houck.

Three minutes to play in the first. Evan Ziegler gets the puck by the blue line working his way around the ice taking a shot that beats Houck high blocker side. We are all tied at one after the first period.

The Warriors Hockey Club scores three quick goals to extend their lead after two periods

Not even a minute into the second. Luke Peters gets the puck at the point taking a shot that is deflected and in. The Warriors go up 2-1.

Just 30 seconds later Evan Ziegler carries the puck into the slot before sticking handling past two defenders and tucking the puck away behind Houck. All of a sudden it’s 3-1 Warriors.

Three minutes after that, Elijah Houlihan gets the puck in between the circles shooting one top shelf. The Warriors score three quick goals now leading 4-1 after two periods.

The Warriors take care of business in the third advancing to the Blackhawk Cup final

We skip to the last four minutes of the third. Finn O’Toole takes a slapshot from the right-hand circle that finds twine. Warriors extend their lead now up by four.

A minute later James Cavanagh has a shot from the point that is saved by Andrew Fichtel but there to tuck away the rebound is Broden Oswald.

Despite the late goal from Naperville, it proved to be too little too late. The Warriors take down Naperville by a score of 5-2. The Warriors advance to the Blackhawk Cup final against Chicago North next Wednesday at the United Center.

