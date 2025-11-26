Warriors Hockey Club takes back Carillon Cup with win over Neuqua

Neuqua Valley and the Warriors Hockey Club are not only taking the ice for a rivalry showdown, but the two are also going to war in the Carillon Cup finals. The Warriors are hungry to take back the cup after falling in the championship last season to the Naperville Hockey Club, while the Wildcats are hoping for their first taste of the cup. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Wildcats turn defense into offense early

The start looks promising for Neuqua thanks to good defense and a heads-up save by Eli Jacknick.

The Wildcats follow that up with a breakaway for Chaz Kralovic, who slots in the opening goal. Kralovic celebrates the 1-0 lead right in front of the Warriors’ fan base.

The Warriors respond right away with help from Matt Merchant. Who displays a Patrick Kane move and lasers in the equalizer. What a shot by Merchant to make it 1-1.

Pijanowski brothers go to work for the Warriors

Neuqua the other way, fighting to get back in front, but good luck trying to get by Spencer Afseth as he covers the puck. The score remains at one all after the first period.

The Warriors unleash the Pijanowski brothers early in the second period. That starts with Joe winning the scrambling battle to sneak it in and give the Warriors a 2-1 lead. He makes sure the Warriors are happy with a celebration.

Up next is Josh, who takes a gamble on the right circle and scores. Three straight goals for the Warriors open a 3-1 lead through two.

The scoring mission continues with Ethan Newberg patiently waiting for the green light and then rips a bullet into the back of the net to put the Warriors up 4-1.

Neuqua won’t go away quietly. Riley Sulkin makes the best of this possession by sneaking one past the goalie for the goal. The Wildcats have life as they trail 4-2 with over eight minutes left in the game.

Warriors Hockey Club takes back the Carillon Cup

Though this night is about the Warriors and their Carillon revenge tour, as Newberg slots in the empty netter for the dagger. That’s all she wrote, and the Warriors Hockey Club takes back the Carillon Cup with a 5-2 win over Neuqua Valley.

