The Warriors Hockey Club takes down Naperville Hockey Club in defensive battle

We’re back at All Seasons Ice Arena for an Illinois West hockey game as the Naperville Hockey Club faces off against the Warriors. Both teams have previously fought each other at the Carillon Cup last week with Naperville taking home a thrilling overtime win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

About three minutes into the first period, Jacob Kistler of the Naperville Hockey Club sends the hockey puck toward the zone, but Tyler Bellot holds out his hand to catch the puck for the save.

Travis Holub gets Naperville on the board first

With just under ten minutes left in the first, Travis Holub swipes the puck into the back of the net for the game’s first goal that delivers a 1-0 lead for Naperville Hockey.

The Warriors are looking to tie the game. Elijah Houlihan shoots for a goal, but Sam Carleton gets in a position to make the save.

Houlihan and Charles Turza line up for a faceoff. Houlihan passes the puck, and after lots of passing around the ice, Joe Pijanowski shoots and scores to tie the game at 1-1.

Going into the second period, the Warriors pick up speed with Markus Palmertz finding Blake Cesarone, who swings below to shoot for goal to give the Warriors a 2-1 lead.

Bellot remains on lockdown between the pipes

Skating ahead to the 3rd period, a teamwork effort of Scott Boscarino and Owen Wilkey, who seeks the equalizer, but Wilkey’s shot on goal gets denied by Bellot.

Warriors Hockey Club ices the game with an empty netter

Naperville is trying desperately to score a goal. Wylie Mease skates towards goal until Bellot goes in to block Mease’s shot to maintain the slim lead for the Warriors.

With a minute left in the third, Finnegan O’Toole of The Warriors Hockey Club hits the puck on the side of the wall and takes a roll all the way to the other side of the ice, and finds the net for the dagger and a Warriors win. The Warriors take revenge 3-1 over Naperville Hockey Club after locking down defensively down the stretch.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!