Naperville Hockey Club earns its first ever Carillon Cup title after overtime win over the Warriors

It's time for the Carillon Cup final featuring the Warriors Hockey Club and the Naperville Hockey Club for a second straight season. The Warriors took down Oswego in the semis and come in as winners of the last six Cup Championships. Can Naperville play the role of spoiler?

It’s Naperville on the attack early, but Sean Devalk stops Broden Oswald’s shot to make the save to keep the game scoreless.

Max Allman scores first for the Warriors

The Warriors go the other way, and Finnegan O’Toole sets up Max Allman, who scores to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead.

The Naperville defense makes a stop, and then Andrew Deporter finds himself in a three-on-one. He passes to Gavin Esler but Markus Palmertz and the Warriors again turn Naperville away.

As for the Warriors, they build off that momentum in the second period, and Michael Chenier is alone and jukes out the goalie for the second Warrior goal of the game as the lead moves to 2-0.

NHC finally catches a break with Owen Wilkey, whose shot deflects off the goalie but has enough power to go in, and we have a one-goal game.

Naperville’s defense stands tall

The goal fires up Naperville because Sam Carleton is ready to make to stop the Warrior’s attack.

We go into the third period still 2-1 Warriors, but then Travis Holub unloads a wrist shot for the equalizer and this game is tied at 2-2.

With seconds left in the third, the Warriors hope to get one through at the end of regulation, but time runs out, so let’s go to overtime.

In the extra period, the Warriors are on the attack but Carleton continues his strong defensive performance and keeps it deadlocked in the extra session.

Broden Oswald secures Naperville’s first ever Carillon Cup

For Naperville, an open Broden Oswald gets the pass and lasers that shot into the net for the game-winning goal. After years of Warrior dominance, it’s the Naperville Hockey Club capturing its first-ever Carillon Cup title after a 3-2 overtime win.

