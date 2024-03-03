Warriors hockey club’s Elijah Houlihan scores top-shelf to tie the game

We hit the ice with the Warrior hockey club’s Elijah Houlihan for this week’s boys’ play of the week. The Warriors hockey club took on BGHW in the quarterfinals of the combined division of the Blackhawk Cup. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Elijah Houlihan snipes one top-shelf tying the game at three

Late in the second period, the Warriors are trailing 3-2. Elijah Houlihan forces a turnover before sniping the puck top-shelf to tie the game at three. The Warriors would go on to win the game in the third period by a score of 4-3 sending them into the semifinals.

Let’s watch the play again by Houlihan in slow-motion that earned him this week’s boys play of the week.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.