Warriors hockey hangs on to win a thrilling game three against Neuqua Valley

It’s game three of the Illinois West hockey semifinals. Neuqua Valley won game one by a score of 3-2 and the Warriors responded with a 2-1 win in game two. The winner of this game advances to the finals against Maine. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Warriors come out of the gate strong

We start this game not even a minute in as Evan Ziegler picks the puck up down low and stick handles around Aidan Wysoglad to find the back of the net. Warriors up early on.

A couple of minutes later and James Naffziger finds himself in on the breakaway, but Aidan Wysoglad poke-checks the puck away shutting down the opportunity.

Warriors on the power play with three minutes left in the first. Josh Pijanowski picks up a loose puck and fires on net beating Wysoglad. The Warriors go into the second period with a 2-0 lead.

A crazy second period sees Neuqua cut the lead in half

Five minutes into the second period and it’s Neuqua’s turn on the attack. Nathan Santos brings the puck out in front and his wrist shot beats Jack Poidomani cutting the Warriors lead in half.

Green and gold look for the instant response as Evan Ziegler breaks up a play and finds himself in on goal but he’s robbed by the glove of Aidan Wysoglad.

Just under six minutes to play in the period. Dylan McRae carries the puck into the zone and shots, but his shot rings off of the post and is eventually covered by Poidomani.

The Warriors continue to be dangerous in this period as Matthew Shield is in on a breakaway now but once again Aidan Wysoglad is there to deny the chance.

The Warriors hold on in the third to win the game

The home team starts the third period strong. Kyler Campfield has a shot from the point that is tipped by Joe Pijanowski but Aidan Wysoglad is there to make the save and cover.

Wildcats still looking for the equalizer. Dylan McRae finds the loose puck and his one-time effort on net is caught by the glove of Jack Poidomani.

Neuqua still pushing for the tying goal. Nathan Santos has a shot from the point that is blocked but finding the puck out in front is Rocco Romita who is denied not once but twice by Poidomani.

Final seconds of the game. Off of the faceoff the puck slides into the middle but Evan Ziegler is there to ice the puck with 0.2 seconds on the clock.

The following faceoff is won cleanly by Trenton Fisk but there simply isn’t enough time left on the clock. The Warriors hold on and win game three by a score of 2-1. The green and gold advances to the Illinois West finals against Maine.

