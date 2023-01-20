Washington and Norkus propel Neuqua Valley girls basketball to 52-42 win over Naperville North

Caitlin Washington and Kylee Norkus put up big numbers to help Neuqua Valley remain undefeated in the DVC. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Neuqua Valley High School where it’s battle between the top teams in the DVC with the Naperville North Huskies against the Wildcats who are undefeated in the conference. This is the second matchup between these two after Neuqua won the first meeting.

Huskies off to a fast start

Tia Poulakidas throws a nice bounce pass to Caitlin Washington who lays it in off the backdoor cut. Wildcats strike first up 2-0.

North responds as Layla Henderson is on the inbound and she finds Abby Homan cutting to the rim for the easy bucket. That ties the game up.

Moments later, it’s Henderson bringing the ball up the court. She makes a pretty crossover to get past Kylee Norkus and finishes at the basket for the and one. Huskies get off to a great start leading 15-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Wildcats strike back with furious run

The Wildcats fight back in the second. Michayla Stone forces the turnover, then Nalia Clifford throws a long pass to Norkus and she converts on the layup.

Then late in the quarter, Caitlin Washington takes the pass from Zoe Navarro, goes between her legs, then drives for the nice scoop layup. That cuts the deficit to 20-17.

And she wasn’t done. Navarro eventually finds Washington wide open in the corner and she buries the three. That’s a part of a 14-0 run to help put Neuqua up 25-22 at the half.

Caitlin Washington heating up from deep

In the second half, North looks to get back into a rhythm. Peyton Fenner can help with that as she puts her head down and lays it in with her left hand.

However, the Wildcats are still riding high after that big second quarter. Nalia Clifford kicks it out to Washington who knocks down another triple. She had four on the night and finished with 20 points as her team leads by seven heading into the fourth.

Kylee Norkus helps seal the win

Washington tracks down the ball off the inbound and finds Kylee Norkus open in the lane who scores the hoop and the harm. She had 17 points in this one.

Neuqua proves to be too much for North as Zoe Navarro comes off the screen and is able to bank in the floater. The Wildcats hold the Huskies to just 13 points in the last 10 minutes and sweep the season series, winning 52-42. They stay undefeated in the DVC at 6-0 and with sole possession of first place.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!